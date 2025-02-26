Bison Acquire Forward Mikael Robidoux

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has acquired forward Mikael Robidoux from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for forward P.J. Fletcher.

Robidoux, 25, has dressed in 46 games this season with the Swamp Rabbits, collecting five points (three goals, two assists).

The La Prairie, Quebec native has skated in 182 ECHL games earning 39 points (19 goals and 20 assists) with 849 PIM as a member of the Swamp Rabbits, Allen Americans and Kansas City Mavericks.

Prior to turning professional, the 5-foot-11, 201-pound forward played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League between the Shawinigan Cataractes and Quebec Remparts. He logged 203 games tallying 53 points (27 goals and 26 assists) with 316 PIM.

