Connor MacEachern Signs PTO with Iowa Wild, Steelheads Sign Kaleb Pearson to ECHL Contract

February 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Connor MacEachern has signed an PTO with the AHL's Iowa Wild. In addition, the Steelheads have signed forward Kaleb Pearson to an ECHL contract.

MacEachern, 25, currently ranks second among ECHL rookies with 23 games and sixth with 38 points having skated in 38 games this season for Idaho. The Brooklin, ON native has tallied 16 points (11G, 5A) in his last 16 games after missing the previous 13 games with an injury from Dec. 13-Jan. 11. Prior to his injury he was tied for the league lead among rookies with 22 points and 12 goals in 22 games.

Pearson, 24, just completed a four-year collegiate career at the University of Prince Edward Island accumulating 89 points (46G, 43A) in 90 games. The 5-foot-11, 184lb right-handed shooter led the Panthers with 31 points in 24 games finishing second on the club with 15 goals. Last season he was named to the USports Second All-Star Team producing 28 points (18G, 10A) in 26 games. Prior to college hockey the St. Mary's, ON native played two seasons in the OHL for the Owen Sound Attack from 2018-20 collecting 80 points (42G, 38A) in 128 games.

The Steelheads kick-off a three-game series in Rapid City tonight at 7:05 p.m.

