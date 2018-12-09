Wings See Win Streak Snapped on Sunday Afternoon
December 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI. - The K-Wings had their five-game win streak snapped on Sunday afternoon in a fast and physical game, falling to the Cyclones 3-1.
Chris Collins picked up his league leading seventh short-handed point, as the K-Wings moved into a tie with Maine for the most short-handed goals in the ECHL. Justin Taylor had his five-game goal streak snapped in the loss.
In the final game of a three-in-three weekend at Wings Event Center, Cincinnati would jump out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Judd Peterson and Jesse Schultz.
Peterson got the 'Clones on the board with less than a minute left in the first period as he pulled the puck to the center of the ice before snapping a puck low to the near side past Jake Hildebrand. Cincinnati added to the lead just past the 12-minute mark of the second period as Jesse Schultz reversed a K-Wing scoring opportunity, to double the lead.
However, with the clock winding down in the 2nd period, Kalamazoo would get a shorthanded goal from Reid Gardiner to cut the Cyclones lead to 2-1. Gardiner caused a turnover at the blue-line, starting a two-on-none for the K-Wings. Chris Collins set Gardiner up with a back-door pass that Gardiner laced into the top corner, bringing Kalamazoo within one. Gardiner's tally would be the only one Kalamazoo would get as the Cyclones added an empty netter in the third to round out the scoring.
The 3-1 defeat snapped the K-Wings five-game win streak, and concluded a three-in-three
Jake Hildebrand would make 34 saves for Kalamazoo while Michael Houser stopped 21 of 22 he faced picking up his eighth win of the season.
The K-Wings are back in action Wednesday night in Brampton before returning home for another three-in-three weekend against Wheeling, Brampton, and Wichita.
Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.
