Grizzlies Win 5-1 in Idaho

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies broke a 1-1 tie in the 2nd period as they scored 4 unanswered goals to win 5-1 against the Idaho Steelheads to split the 2 game series in Boise.

Cole Ully got the scoring started with his 9th goal of the season 2:42 into the first period to give Utah a 1-0 lead. Ully is 2nd in the league with 32 points on the year. Idaho tied it up as Kyle Schempp got a deflection for his 6th goal of the year halfway through the first period.

The incredible Caleb Herbert gave the Grizzlies a lead they would never lose as he scored his 18th of the season 11:38 into the 2nd period. Herbert wasn't done yet as he scored 42 seconds into the third period unassisted to give Utah a 3-1 lead. Herbert ended the night with 2 goals and 1 assists. Herbert leads the league with 19 goals and 17 assists.

J.T. Henke and Jake Marchment each scored third period goals for Utah, who takes over first place by themselves as Tulsa lost 3-2 to Kalamazoo. Grizzlies now have 32 standings points on the year.

Joe Cannata got his 8th win of the season. Cannata stopped 30 of 31 shots for Utah. Gage Ausmus had 1 assist tonight and was a plus 4 for the game. Josh Dickinson had 2 assists for the Grizzlies in the win.

The Grizzlies return home for games December 12th, 14th and 15th at Maverik Center against the Rapid City Rush.

Grizzlies notes: Utah outshot Idaho 36 to 31. J/T/ Henke scored his first goal in a Grizzlies uniform in the third period.

3 stars of the game:

1. Caleb Herbert (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist/

2. Josh Dickinson (Utah) - 2 assists.

3. Kyle Schempp (Idaho) - 1 goal.

