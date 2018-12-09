Saracino Scoops up Five Points in 5-1 Wheeling Win

December 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV- For the second day in a row, the Wheeling Nailers put forth an excellent overall effort, and they were rewarded with another divisional victory. Nick Saracino recorded Wheeling's first five-point game since 2016, Cam Brown dished out four assists, and Jordan Ruby made 29 saves, as the Nailers smoked the Indy Fuel, 5-1 at WesBanco Arena.

The Nailers fed off of their big win from the previous night, getting off to a strong start with two goals in the first period. Cam Brown was the architect of both tallies, starting with a pass into the low slot for Nick Saracino at the eight-minute mark. 3:59 later, Wheeling clicked on the power play, with Brown setting up Michael Phillips for a one-timer from the middle of the offensive zone. The man advantage marker was the team's fifth of the weekend.

The offensive outburst continued in the middle frame. 32 seconds into the period, Brown wrapped the puck around the right side, before it deflected out to Yushiroh Hirano, who deposited his first home goal from the left side. The Nailers had another player collect a milestone goal at the 8:18 mark, as Saracino set up Craig Skudalski, who charged down the left side of the slot for his first ECHL tally. Saracino's magical day continued later in the stanza, when he backhanded home a loose puck in front for his second goal and fifth point.

The lone goal of the third period spoiled Wheeling's shutout bid, as Zach Miskovic wired in a slap shot from the top of the left circle, making for a 5-1 final score.

Jordan Ruby won his second straight game between the pipes for the Nailers, turning away 29 of the 30 shots he faced. Kevin Lankinen took the loss for Indy, surrendering five goals on 30 shots.

The Nailers have a busy home week ahead, as they will play three games. On Wednesday, it's a re-match of the 2016 Kelly Cup Finals, as Wheeling hosts the Allen Americans at 7:05. Then, on Saturday, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley highlights NailerMania, as the Nailers face the Norfolk Admirals at 7:05. That game will also feature the annual Teddy Bear Toss - bring a new or gently used stuffed animal and throw it on the ice when the Nailers score their first goal. The stuffed animals will be donated to the Salvation Army. Additionally, Saturday is Ugly Sweater Night. Family Four Packs are available for NailerMania, as well as a special on 300-level tickets. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.