Game Day: Matinee Hockey Concludes Busy Weekend

December 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI.- The K-Wings wrap up a three-in-three weekend looking for their sixth consecutive victory as they host the Cincinnati Cyclones for afternoon hockey.

GAME #21

Kalamazoo (9-10-0-1) vs. Cincinnati (14-5-2-1)

3:00 pm

Watch: ECHL.TV,

Listen: 1660 The Fan

Last Time Out:

A 49 save performance from Ivan Kulbakov highlighted the night as the K-Wings scured their fifth straight victory with a 3-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night. Justin Taylor opened the scoring and brought down a rain of Teddy Bears just over three and half minutes into the opening period. Taylor took a pass from Kyle Thomas and immediately ripped a shot past Devin Williams, giving Kalamazoo the early lead. In the middle frame the Oilers knotted it up, but not for long. Three minutes after the game was tied, Kyle Blaney put the K-Wings back on top with his fourth goal of the season. he 2-1 lead stuck into the second intermission and through a bulk of the third period. After the Oilers took advantage of a net front scramble to tie the game, the K-Wings answered once again. Tanner Sorenson tipped a rebound past Williams with 2:06 left in regulation to put Kalamazoo up for good. As the final horn sounded the K-Wings skated out with a 3-2 victory, their fifth straight win.

Head-to-Head:

Sunday is the sixth of 11 meetings between the Central Division foes this season. Kalamazoo won the first meeting of the season 4-3 in overtime on October 26, but each of the last four matchups have gone to the Cyclones. Last year the teams saw the seven game season series nearly split as Kalamazoo finished with a record of 3-3-1-0. The Cyclones have a quartet of players averaging a point per game or more through the series so far. Eric Knodel (1g, 5a), Pascal Aquin (3g, 2a), Vasili Glotov (2g, 3a), and Myles Powell (2g, 3a) have led the Cincinnati offense that has totaled 20 goals through the first five meetings. Justin Taylor leads the K-Wings with four points (3g, 1a) in the series. Kyle Blaney, Chris Collins, and Reid Gardiner have all each scored twice for the K-Wings.

Netminders Michael Houser (4gp) and Jake Hildebrand (5gp) have appeared in the bulk of the series for their respective clubs, with Houser holding the upper hand with a 4-0 record.

Keeping The Streak Alive:

Justin Taylor's first period tally on Saturday extended the forward's scoring streak to five-games, tying the second longest of his career. Only once during his career has Taylor scored in more than five consecutive games, that coming from March 23-April 6, 2016. Taylor scored in seven consecutive games during that span. Saturday night's goal was also Taylor's 16th of the season, moving him into sole possession of 2nd place in the current ECHL scoring race. He's currently one goal behind Utah's Caleb Herbert, who has played one more game than Taylor.

Another on the Board:

Tanner Sorenson became the 18th different player to score for the K-Wings this season with his third period, game-winning goal on Saturday night. Since returning to Kalamazoo Sorenson has averaged over a point per game, netting four points (1g, 3a) in his first three games with Kalamazoo. Every player currently on the K-Wings roster who has skated in more than a single game this season has also recorded a point for the K-Wings.

Upcoming:

Following Sunday's game fanss are invited to head down to the ice for a chance to skate with and meet your favorite players.

After concluding the three-game home stand against the Cyclones, the K-Wings head to Brampton for a mid-week showdown with the Beast, the second meeting of the season. After that trip Kalamazoo is right back at home for another three-in-three weekend at Wings Event Center as they welcome Wichita, Brampton, and Wheeling to town.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.