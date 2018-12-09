Steelheads Falter to Grizzlies, 5-1

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (12-9-3) saw their win streak come to an end with a 5-1 loss to the Utah Grizzlies (14-4-4) on Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena.

The Grizzlies jumped to an early lead at 2:42 of the first period on a rebound shot from forward Cole Ully, taking a 1-0 lead for the second-straight night. However, the Steelheads found the answering goal later in the frame at 10:00 when a shot by forward Reid Petryk skipped off a defenseman and into the net, tying the game at 1-1.

Physical play ramped up in the second period with five combined power plays in the frame, but the Grizzlies nudged ahead before the end of the period. At 11:38, Grizzlies forward Caleb Herbert ripped a shot from the slot to edge ahead, 2-1.

The Grizzlies opened up their lead in the third period starting with Herbert's second of the night at 0:42 to double the lead, 3-1. Grizzlies forward J.T. Henke scored at 9:20 to continue the run, and forward Jake Marchment finished with a goal of his own to settle the scoreline at 5-1.

Grizzlies netminder Joe Cannata (8-3-3) stopped 30 of 31 shots in the win, while Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (7-4-3) halted 31 of 36 shots in the loss.

