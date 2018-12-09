Thunder Sweeps Weekend Series vs. Rapid City

December 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - Wichita closed a three-game set on Sunday afternoon against Rapid City and completed the weekend sweep with a 2-0 win at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Stuart Skinner stopped 30 shots and grabbed his second shutout as a pro. Ralph Cuddemi and Mark MacMillan provided the offense, helping the Thunder to their fifth-straight win.

The two teams skated to a stalemate in the first period. Wichita had several chances to get on the board first, but Tyler Parks was solid in net for the Rush. He stopped a breakaway chance from Nolan Vesey to keep the game scoreless.

In the second, Wichita struck first on the power play at 7:37. Cuddemi received a pass from Dyson Stevenson and he buried a one-timer to make it 1-0. At 13:16, MacMillan tipped home a point-shot from Keoni Texeira and increased the lead to 2-0.

Both teams unloaded 10 shots on net in the third. Rapid City pulled Parks with just under two minutes to go for the extra attacker, but failed to get on the board and Wichita skated away with the win.

Wichita has power play goals in five-straight. Cuddemi has goals in his last five contests, netting six over that span. He also has back-to-back two point outings. Stevenson finished the week with five points (2g, 3a). Texeira has assists in his last five (9a).

The Thunder heads out of town for the next three starting Friday in Fort Wayne against the Komets.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.