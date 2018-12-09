ECHL Transactions - December 9
December 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 9, 2018:
Brampton:
Add Artur Tyanulin, F activated from reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Aidan Muir, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brandon Lubin, D activated from reserve
Add Ryan Siiro, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Hodgman, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin Kea, F placed on reserve
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve [12/8]
Delete Brandon Lubin, D placed on reserve [12/8]
Delete Ryan Siiro, F placed on reserve [12/8]
Idaho:
Delete Colton Saucerman, D loaned to Utica
Indy:
Add Jason Pawloski, G activated from reserve
Delete Matt Tomkins, G placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Luke Sandler, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Thomas, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve
Delete Dwyer Tschantz, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Tayler Thompson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matt Schmalz, F traded to Worcester
Rapid City:
Add Michael Bitzer, G activated from reserve [12/8]
Delete Adam Carlson, G placed on reserve [12/8]
South Carolina:
Add Joey Roberts, G added as EBUG
Delete Parker Milner, G placed on reserve
Delete John MacLeod, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/22)
Add Sam Fioretti, F activated from reserve [12/7]
Toledo:
Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brenden Kotyk, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Renars Krastenbergs, F activated from reserve
Delete Robbie Hall, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Ivan Kosorenkov, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Bligh, F traded to Atlanta
