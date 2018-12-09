ECHL Transactions - December 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 9, 2018:

Brampton:

Add Artur Tyanulin, F activated from reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Aidan Muir, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brandon Lubin, D activated from reserve

Add Ryan Siiro, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Hodgman, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Kea, F placed on reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve [12/8]

Delete Brandon Lubin, D placed on reserve [12/8]

Delete Ryan Siiro, F placed on reserve [12/8]

Idaho:

Delete Colton Saucerman, D loaned to Utica

Indy:

Add Jason Pawloski, G activated from reserve

Delete Matt Tomkins, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Luke Sandler, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Thomas, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve

Delete Dwyer Tschantz, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Tayler Thompson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matt Schmalz, F traded to Worcester

Rapid City:

Add Michael Bitzer, G activated from reserve [12/8]

Delete Adam Carlson, G placed on reserve [12/8]

South Carolina:

Add Joey Roberts, G added as EBUG

Delete Parker Milner, G placed on reserve

Delete John MacLeod, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/22)

Add Sam Fioretti, F activated from reserve [12/7]

Toledo:

Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brenden Kotyk, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Renars Krastenbergs, F activated from reserve

Delete Robbie Hall, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Ivan Kosorenkov, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Bligh, F traded to Atlanta

