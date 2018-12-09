Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits

December 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Sunday, Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

PROMOTIONS:

Today's game is a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who show their FAIRWINDS debit or credit card and photo ID at the box office will receive a free pair of tickets to today's game. Once the first 100 pairs are claimed, FAIRWINDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer for the game. For more information, visit fairwinds.org/solarbears.

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (11-8-2-0) play their third of nine regular season meetings against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-14-3-0). Orlando is 1-0-1-0 this season against Greenville, after splitting a pair of games at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in early November. The Solar Bears are coming off a 5-4 road win on Friday in Atlanta, while the Swamp Rabbits have suffered back-to-back losses to the Florida Everblades this weekend in Estero.

TOWERING DEFENSEMAN TO MAKE HISTORY: After his reassignment by the Tampa Bay Lightning from the Syracuse Crunch yesterday, defenseman Oleg Sosunov is expected to make his Solar Bears debut today. The 6-foot-9 blueliner is believed to be the tallest player to suit up for an ECHL game, as the tallest players on record are defenseman Joe Finley (played with South Carolina from 2009-11) and goaltender Jason Missiaen (played with Greenville from 2011-15) at 6-foot-8. Sosunov has one goal through five games with Syracuse this season.

SHAW HAS TEAM GOAL STREAK RECORD IN SIGHT: Brady Shaw can tie a club record for the longest goal streak if he lights the lamp today. The second-year pro has a goal in each of his last four games, and can match the team mark of five games currently shared by Brenden Miller (Dec. 30, 2016-Jan. 7, 2017; 5g) and Ryan Cruthers (Jan. 19-30, 2013; 5g).

BOURKE RETURNS WITH A VENGEANCE: After sitting out the previous weekend's games against Norfolk, Troy Bourke made his return to the lineup on Friday night with a three-point (2g-1a) performance against the Gladiators. The forward is tied with Brady Shaw for the team lead in multi-point games with six. Bourke also leads Orlando with four assists through two games against the Swamp Rabbits.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Arena. Orlando hosts the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center for a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Teddy Bear Toss, Presented by Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic:

The Solar Bears will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic, against the Florida Everblades on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. The team is currently offering a Buy-One-Donate-One offer to groups of 15 or more attending the Teddy Bear Toss game. For more information, visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/bodo.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.