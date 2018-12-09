Wells Stops 37 in 4-1 Win vs. Rapid City

Wichita, KS - Four different players found the back of the net and Dylan Wells made 37 saves as Wichita knocked off Rapid City by the final of 4-1 on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Ralph Cuddemi and Dyson Stevenson led the way with two points apiece while Stefan Fournier and Steven Iacobellis each scored in the winning effort.

The theme of the night was Marvel Super Heroes and Teddy Bear Toss and it didn't take long for the Thunder to bring the bears to the ice. Jeremy Beaudry fired a one-timer at 10:03 of the first period that Stevenson got a piece of and made it 1-0.

In the second, Iacobellis increased the lead to 2-0 as he caught a pass from Stevenson and beat Michael Bitzer for his eighth of the year. Cuddemi made it 3-0 on the power play at 18:17. Nolan Vesey cut through the slot and fed a pass over to him at the left post and he buried his 10th of the year.

Cedric Montminy got the Rush on the board at 8:50 of the third. Garrett Klotz intercepted a pass at the right circle and found Montminy near the crease he cut the lead to 3-1. With 5:32 left, Stefan Fournier scored on a breakaway to put out any idea of a comeback bid to make it 4-1.

Wichita recorded two more power play goals on Saturday, giving the Thunder power play tallies in four-straight and two or more in three of the last four. Cuddemi has goals in four straight. Stevenson has goals in back-to-back games. Wells has won five-straight starts with the victory.

