Cyclones Clip Wings on the Road
December 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Cincinnati Cyclones (15-5-2-1) beat the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday afternoon, 3-1. Forward Judd Peterson netted a pair of goals while forward Jesse Schultz added one for the Cyclones.
The Cyclones struck first with 37 seconds left in the opening period when forward Pascal Aquin came down the left wing on a 4-on-2 rush and sent a pass to Peterson in the high slot, and he rifled a shot in past Kalamazoo netminder Jake Hildebrand to put Cincinnati ahead, 1-0, after 20 minutes.
Cincinnati pushed their lead to a pair midway through the second when Schultz came racing down the left side, turned the corner on a defender and scored to give the 'Clones a 2-0 edge.
The Wings were not deterred and netted their League-leading eighth shorthanded goal of the season when forward Reid Gardner forced a Cyclones turnover at the blue line and scored, cutting the Wings deficit to 2-1 after two periods.
The Wings continued to pressure in the third period, however Peterson's second of the game into the empty net with 20 seconds remaining sealed Cincinnati's 3-1 win. The Cyclones outshot Kalamazoo, 36-22 on the evening with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 21 in the win. Cincinnati returns home on Wednesday night to take on the Tulsa Oilers. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.
