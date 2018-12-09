Colton Saucerman Loaned to AHL Utica Comets

December 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads defenseman Colton Saucerman has been loaned to the Utica Comets (AHL), Head Coach & Director of Operations Neil Graham announced Sunday.

Saucerman, 26, earns his first AHL recall this season and sixth of his career, making his first trip to Utica. The Colorado Springs, Colo., native played 10 games with the Steelheads this season, posting three goals and five assists for eight points with 15 penalty minutes. He was acquired by the Steelheads on November 13 from the Manchester Monarchs and owns four goals and eight assists for 12 points through 22 total games this season.

Through 136 career ECHL games, he also owns 14 goals and 74 assists for 88 points. In 17 career AHL games, Saucerman recorded five assists between five teams.

Saucerman becomes the 6th Steelheads ECHL contracted player to be called-up to the AHL this season, joining Ryan Faragher (Stockton, twice), Kale Kessy (Manitoba), Steve McParland (Stockton), and Brady Norrish (Texas).

The Steelheads open a three-game weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

The Holiday Hat Trick is here! Get tickets and a Steelheads cap as your perfect stocking stuffer for the holiday season! Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.