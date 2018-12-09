Martenet Scores to Unleash Teddy Bear Toss, Beast Win 4-2

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Aaron Luchuk scored two goals and Austin Lotz made 39 saves as the Brampton Beast defeated the Toledo Walleye 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast held their Teddy Bear Toss live from the CAA Centre as they took on the visiting Toledo Walleye on Sunday.

The Walleye started the scoring off with a power play goal from Kevin Tansey. The shot from the circle beat Beast netminder Austin Lotz on the glove side at 10:04.

Brampton got right back into the game with a goal from big defenseman Chris Martenet. The defender sent a knuckle puck through the legs of Walleye starter Kaden Fulcher to tie the game 1-1 at 12:23.

With less than a minute to play in the first, Aaron Luchuk tipped home the shot from Matt Petgrave to give the Beast a 2-1 lead at 19:12. Brampton retired to the locker room up 2-1 after the first and tied 14-14 in shots with Toledo.

Brampton extended their lead in the second with a beautiful goal from Luchuk. He took a pass from Erik Bradford and deked to the backhand to beat Fulcher for his second goal of the game. That gave Brampton a 3-2 lead at 14:05.

With less than a minute to go in the second, Toledo scored to pull it within one. Ben Storm was able to hammer a shot past the pads of Lotz to make it 3-2 Brampton at 19:29.

The Beast went into the second intermission up 3-2 and trailing in shots by a count of 28-24.

The third period saw both clubs trade a bevy of chances but the goaltenders from both sides stood tall and kept all pucks out of the net. With the Walleye trailing by a goal, they pulled the goaltender for extra attacker late in the third.

David Pacan and the aforementioned Bradford were able to muscle the puck out of the defensive zone, zip it over to Brandon Marino and the captain potted the empty netter to make it 4-2 at 19:02.

Lotz finished the game with 39 saves and his first win of the 2018-19 season. It was the netminders home debut at the CAA Centre.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Lotz (BRA) 2) Tansey (TOL) 1) Luchuk (BRA) The Beast went zero-for-one on the man advantage. Toledo was one-for-four on the power play. The Beast have now won two games in a row for the second time this season. Brampton next plays at home Wednesday, December 12th vs the Kalamazoo Wings. Puck drop is at 7:15 PM.

