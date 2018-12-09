Komets Come from Behind to Beat Oilers in Overtime

FORT WAYNE, IN - A late goal with 45 seconds left in regulation from Fort Wayne's Alexander Kuqali forced overtime and the second goal of the night from Phelix Martineau gave the Komets (12-10-0) a 3-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers (13-6-5) at Memorial Coliseum. Tulsa earned a point, but saw its winless skid reach five games.

Tulsa took the lead early when captain Adam Pleskach slid a shot through the legs of Komets goaltender Zachary Fucale from low in the left circle. The Oilers made it 2-0 when Ryan Tesink fired a wrist shot from the top of the circle past Fucale on his stick side. The goal extended Tesink's point streak to six games. Devin Williams stopped all nine Fort Wayne attempts in the frame.

During a 4-on-4 situation midway through the second period, Martineau circled the Oilers net and snapped a shot past the blocker of Williams to cut Tulsa's lead to 2-1. The Oilers led by that score entering the third and held a 19-16 shots advantage. Fucale kept his team in it with two big saves on Tulsa breakaways in the middle period.

Kuqali snuck through the slot to the backdoor and tapped in a centering feed from Zach Kamrass into the Tulsa net with Fucale pulled for an extra attacker to send the game into overtime.

In the extra session, Martineau skated in from the right wing on a 2-on-1 and was stopped in his first attempt, but scooped up his own rebound and put the game away.

