Win Streaks Collide in Royals Midweek Faceoff with Mariners

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, return home to host the Maine Mariners tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena after their two-game series sweep over Trois-Rivières on the road.

Today's game features a Wild Wednedays promotional game which includes ticket discounts on Green Zone tickets ($6.10) and buy one, get one tickets for college students.

Drink deals at the game include $1 beer at select locations around the concourse. Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading hoists a 15-6-1 record after defeating Trois-Rivières in their previous game, 4-2, on Saturday, December 17th at the Colisée Vidèotron. Pat Nagle earned his third consecutive win in net for his seventh win in his last eight starts (7-3-0) while Garrett McFadden (1 G, 1 A), Jacob Gaucher (2 A) and Trey Bradley (2 A) each earned multi-point games. The Royals are on a three-game win streak and have won eight of their last nine games.

The Royals are 17-8-1 all-time against the Mariners and have outscored Maine 13-7 across their four meetings this season. Reading previously earned their first shutout victory over an opponent against Maine on Friday, December 25th at Cross Insurance Arena. The game was the finale of a two-game series which split between both clubs.

Reading holds third place in the North Division with a .705 win percentage and draws within six points of the division leaders, Worcester and Newfoundland, tied for first place with 37 points. The Railers have won swept the Growlers in a two-game series in Worcester on Saturday, December 17th and Sunday, December 18th. The Railers boast an 18-7-1-0 record with a two-game win streak while the Growlers fall to 18-7-1-0 after dropping their last two games. Behind Reading, Maine and Trois-Rivières rank fourth and fifth respectively in the standings while Adirondack holds sixth place with a .304 win percentage. Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 4-21-1-0 record.

Maine improved to 11-11-1-0 and ride a three-game win streak into Reading, PA after completing a two-game series sweep over Adirondack on Sunday, December 18th, 5-2. Prior to the win, the Mariners defeated the Thunder on Saturday, December 17th and Trois-Rivières on Saturday, December 10th, 4-2. The Mariners tie their season high win streak of three games and have doubled their opponents in goals (12-6) along this three-game stretch. Forward Matthew Santos leads the Mariners in goals (10), assists (14) and points (24). Tim Doherty and Patrick Shear tie for second on the team in goals (9) while Nick Master, a native of Broomhall, PA, is second on the team in assists with 11.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series finale against the Lions:

Streaks:

Forward Jacob Gaucher is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 3 A)

Milestones:

Forward Evan Barratt scored his first goal of his ECHL career.

Forward Trey Bradley earned his 100th assist and 150th point of his ECHL career.

Forward Jacob Gaucher earned consecutive multi-point games for the first time in his professional career.

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 13th in the league in points, tied for second among all rookies in goals (13) as well as points among all rookies (25).

Defenseman Colin Felix is second among rookies in penalty minutes (61), tied for first in fighting majors (5).

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for second among defensemen in game winning goals (2).

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

