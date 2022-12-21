Game Notes: at Wichita

GAME #26 at Wichita

12/21/22 | INTRUST Bank Arena | 7:05 p.m. CT

LAST TIME OUT: Ilya Nikolaev scored for the third time in his past two games but the Rush were beaten by the Idaho Steelheads 5-1 on Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena. Rapid City has now lost four consecutive games.

WE'RE IN KANSAS NOW: The Rush and Thunder are set to play three games in Wichita this week. Wednesday is the first of seven scheduled games in this building for Rapid City. The Rush played six games in Wichita last season and went 4-1-0-1. The Thunder are 8-3-1-0 on home ice this season as opposed to 5-6-1-0 on the road. Rapid City's road record sits at 6-8-0-0 but the Rush are 6-2-0-0 in road games played anywhere but Idaho.

GOING UP: The Rush had two defensemen called up to the AHL Calgary Wranlgers this week as Simon Lavigne and Tyson Helgesen each were sent to Calgary. Lavigne, who is on an AHL contract with the Wranglers, was recalled for a second time this season. He spent a week with Calgary in November but did not play. Helgesen was called up for the first time this season. Neither defenseman was in the lineup for Calgary's 4-1 win over Ontario on Tuesday night.

SOME LIKE IT HOT: Ilya Nikolaev scored Rapid City's lone goal on Saturday and now has three goals in his two games since returning from the AHL. The rookie center did not record a point in his first eight games of the season but, since then, has seven goals and 10 assists in 13 games.

SEESAW: The Rush have now lost four consecutive games, a streak that comes immediately following a season-best six-game winning streak. Four games is tied for the longest losing streak of the season for Rapid City

THE SEASON SERIES: Rapid City and Wichita have played three games against one another, all of which took place in Rapid City earlier this month. The Rush are 2-1-0-0 against the Thunder thus far. Matt Marcinew leads the Rush with a goal and three assists in the season series and Cole MacDonald paces the Thunder, also with a goal and three assists.

ODDS AND ENDS: Daniil Chechelev and Wichita's Evan Buitenhuis are first and second respectively in the ECHL with 559 and 523 saves this season...the Rush are about to begin their third stretch of three games in three nights this season. Rapid City is 5-1-0-0 in three-in-three games so far this year...Wichita has an even goal differential this season. The Thunder have both scored and allowed 68 goals.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Thunder will clash again on Thursday night. Puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

