ECHL Transactions - December 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 21, 2022:

Allen:

Add Colton Hargrove, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Luke Peressini, G activated from reserve

Delete Logan Flodell, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Cody Caron, F activated from reserve

Add Philip Lagunov, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

Delete Lee Lapid, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Max Milosek, G signed contract, added to active roster

Jacksonville:

Add Brendan Harris, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Friend, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Alden Weller, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Wilson, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Trevor Martin, G added as EBUG

Add Max Balinson, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Trois-Rivières:

Add Francis Marotte, G added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)

Add Riley McKay, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jonathan Joannette, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jarod Hilderman, D returned from loan to San Diego

Utah:

Add Chris Komma, G added as EBUG

Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from reserve

Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Sam Sternschein, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Worcester:

Add Billy Jerry, F activated from reserve

Delete Blade Jenkins, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders [12/20]

