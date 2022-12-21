ECHL Transactions - December 21
December 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 21, 2022:
Allen:
Add Colton Hargrove, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Luke Peressini, G activated from reserve
Delete Logan Flodell, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Cody Caron, F activated from reserve
Add Philip Lagunov, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve
Delete Lee Lapid, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Max Milosek, G signed contract, added to active roster
Jacksonville:
Add Brendan Harris, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Friend, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Alden Weller, D activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Wilson, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Trevor Martin, G added as EBUG
Add Max Balinson, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Trois-Rivières:
Add Francis Marotte, G added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)
Add Riley McKay, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jonathan Joannette, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jarod Hilderman, D returned from loan to San Diego
Utah:
Add Chris Komma, G added as EBUG
Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from reserve
Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Sam Sternschein, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Worcester:
Add Billy Jerry, F activated from reserve
Delete Blade Jenkins, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders [12/20]
