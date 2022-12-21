Clay Stevenson Reassigned to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Washington has reassigned goaltender Clay Stevenson to the Stingrays from Hershey.

Stevenson, 23, was assigned to Hershey on December 5th after beginning the season in South Carolina. With Hershey, Stevenson appeared in three games and posted a perfect 3-0 record along with a save percentage of 0.924 and a 1.96 goals against average.

The native of Drayton Valley, AB has appeared in nine games for the Stingrays this season, posting a 5-2-1-1 record, a 2.31 goals against average, a 0.926 save percentage and one shutout. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound goalie signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Washington Capitals in March of 2022.

The Stingrays return to action tomorrow, December 22nd as they travel to Enmarket Arena to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m.

