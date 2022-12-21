Cyclones Get Point in Kalamazoo
December 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Kalamazoo, MI- The Kalamazoo Wings erased a 3-0 deficit in the third period to force overtime, where Max Humitz lifted the team to a 4-3 win over Cincinnati at Wings Event Center.
The Cyclones have finished the opening third of the 2022-23 ECHL season with a 15-4-3-2 record, putting them in a tie for first place in the Central Division. Kalamazoo jumped into a playoff spot with the win, climbing to 12-10-2-0.
- Matt Berry followed his three point effort against the Nailers with an opening goal Wednesday night in Kalamazoo. The veteran winger sprung into the slot, wiring a shot past the glove of Hunter Vorva for his fifth goal of the season 2:43 into the game.
- Josh Passolt (8), who spent his college years at Western Michigan University, found the back of the net in Kalamazoo after a Wings turnover on top of their own crease. Passolt dragged the puck past Vorva and slid it into the goal for the 2-0 advantage 8:57 into the first.
- A late, double-minor penalty to the Wings in the first period gave the Cyclones a four minute power play that Zack Andrusiak (7) capitalized on quickly, shooting from the right wing to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead ahead of intermission. Andrusiak has goals in five straight games.
- Following a scoreless second, the K-Wings began their rally, scoring three goals in 9:53 during the third period, starting with a power play goal from Matheson Iacopelli, ending Beck Warm's shutout bid after the Cyclones goaltender stopped the previous 20 shots. Veteran Anthony Collins followed-up with a shot that went through the legs of Warm at 11:33, before Brandon Saigeon got on a breakaway to tuck in the game-tying goal with less than four minutes remaining to force overtime.
- In overtime, the Wings broke into the Cyclones defensive zone and Saigeon spun a puck cross-ice to Humitz, who scored the game-winning-goal, completing the Kalamazoo comeback 2:15 into overtime for the 4-3 final.
- Warm made 28 saves on 32 shots, while Vorva picked up the win with 23 stops.
- Cincinnati's four game road trip ends Friday night as they close out the pre-holiday schedule with a matchup against the Fuel.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
Images from this story
|
Kalamazoo Wings and Cincinnati Cyclones on game day
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 21, 2022
- Roth's Three-Point Night Leads Everblades to Comeback Win - Florida Everblades
- Another One-Goal Game Swings Mavs' Way, 2-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Rush Drop Opener in Wichita, 6-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Drop Opener in Wichita, 6-3 - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Explode for 3 in Third, Stun Cyclones in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Get Point in Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Rally Back But Fall Short in Reading - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 21 - ECHL
- Stingrays, Ghost Pirates to Meet January 13 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Wichita Begins Three-Game Set Tonight vs. Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Blade Jenkins Reassigned to Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- PHF and PWHPA Members to Participate in Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Solar Bears Announce Return of Hunter Fejes after Bout with Cancer - Orlando Solar Bears
- PHF and PWHPA Members to Participate in Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare - ECHL
- Game Preview: Ghost Pirates at Icemen, December 21, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Former Cyclone Justin Kirkland Makes NHL Debut - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Night Fun in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Clay Stevenson Reassigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Continue Home Stand with Match against Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Lions Looking to Return to Winning Ways - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Win Streaks Collide in Royals Midweek Faceoff with Mariners - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.