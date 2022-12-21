Cyclones Get Point in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, MI- The Kalamazoo Wings erased a 3-0 deficit in the third period to force overtime, where Max Humitz lifted the team to a 4-3 win over Cincinnati at Wings Event Center.

The Cyclones have finished the opening third of the 2022-23 ECHL season with a 15-4-3-2 record, putting them in a tie for first place in the Central Division. Kalamazoo jumped into a playoff spot with the win, climbing to 12-10-2-0.

- Matt Berry followed his three point effort against the Nailers with an opening goal Wednesday night in Kalamazoo. The veteran winger sprung into the slot, wiring a shot past the glove of Hunter Vorva for his fifth goal of the season 2:43 into the game.

- Josh Passolt (8), who spent his college years at Western Michigan University, found the back of the net in Kalamazoo after a Wings turnover on top of their own crease. Passolt dragged the puck past Vorva and slid it into the goal for the 2-0 advantage 8:57 into the first.

- A late, double-minor penalty to the Wings in the first period gave the Cyclones a four minute power play that Zack Andrusiak (7) capitalized on quickly, shooting from the right wing to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead ahead of intermission. Andrusiak has goals in five straight games.

- Following a scoreless second, the K-Wings began their rally, scoring three goals in 9:53 during the third period, starting with a power play goal from Matheson Iacopelli, ending Beck Warm's shutout bid after the Cyclones goaltender stopped the previous 20 shots. Veteran Anthony Collins followed-up with a shot that went through the legs of Warm at 11:33, before Brandon Saigeon got on a breakaway to tuck in the game-tying goal with less than four minutes remaining to force overtime.

- In overtime, the Wings broke into the Cyclones defensive zone and Saigeon spun a puck cross-ice to Humitz, who scored the game-winning-goal, completing the Kalamazoo comeback 2:15 into overtime for the 4-3 final.

- Warm made 28 saves on 32 shots, while Vorva picked up the win with 23 stops.

- Cincinnati's four game road trip ends Friday night as they close out the pre-holiday schedule with a matchup against the Fuel.

