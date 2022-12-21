Another One-Goal Game Swings Mavs' Way, 2-1
December 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Independence, MO - Tyler Busch scored in the third period, but the Iowa Heartlanders fell, 2-1, to the Kansas City Mavericks Wednesday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Hunter Jones made 21 saves and only allowed one goal after the first frame. Shane Starrett won with 16 saves. Iowa has played 11 one-goal games this season in 24 games.
Iowa allowed the Kansas City's only two goals to Jeremy McKenna, who scored the eventual game-winning strike at 6:25 of the third on the power play.
Busch replied with a man-up strike at net front, tipping home a rebound five feet from the net at 9:19 of the third. James Sanchez and T.J. Fergus assisted.
Jones made ten saves in the first and denied a number of "Grade-A" chances, keeping Iowa steady and down 1-0 through 20 minutes. McKenna had the only goal of the first with four minutes to go. Jones blocked six more shots in the second to keep Iowa down by one. Iowa flung 12 on net in the second.
Iowa faces Kansas City three more times on this road trip; Friday at 7:05 p.m., Dec. 30 at 7:05 p.m. and Dec. 31 at 7:05 p.m.
View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
The Heartlanders are next at home to face the Indy Fuel in a three-game series beginning Wednesday, January 4 at 7:05 p.m. The second game of the three-game set is Friday, January 6 at 7:05 p.m. On Saturday, January 7 at 7:05 p.m., the Heartlanders are embracing camo, hunting & the outdoors on Mossy Oak Night, featuring the first-ever bobblehead giveaway (first 500 fans) and special Mossy Oak jerseys, pres. by DASH Auctions. Wear camo for chance to win in-game prizes and call the Iowa Heartlanders ticket off for a special Camo Hat Ticket Package at 319-569-PUCK.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
