Blades Continue Home Stand with Match against Orlando
December 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades battle the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena for the third straight game on Wednesday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Orlando has won three of four meetings with Florida this season, most recently spoiling the Everblades' Teddy Bear Toss Night with a 5-1 win.
The Solar Bears have scored at least three goals in all four games against Florida this season. Florida is undefeated in games where they give up two or less this year.
This is the start of three games in three days for the Solar Bears - they are home against the Jacksonville Icemen Thursday and head to Savannah to duel the Ghost Pirates Friday night.
For Florida, this is the third game of a four-game home stand before the Christmas break. The Everblades are 7-2-0-0 at home so far this year.
Hump Day Deals will last all game long against the Solar Bears. Fans can enjoy $3 hot dogs and $3 Bud Light drafts all night while enjoying the game.
