An Incredible Performance by Our Lions
December 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions were amped for Tuesday night's game, looking to put an end to the team's three-game losing streak. However, head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. faced a formidable challenge in having to face the second-best team in the ECHL, the Worcester Railers.
The Lions came out guns blazing at the start of the first period, looking to find the back of Railers' goaltender Henrik Tikkanen's net. Trois-Rivières forward Nicolas Larivière came close, but he failed to convert a pass from fellow forward Nicolas Guay. Around the midway point of the period, Lions goalkeeper Philippe Desrosiers kept the game scoreless with a stop off a Railers' breakaway. However, Railers' forward Collin Adams converted his own rebound to make the score 1-0. The Lions attempted to respond while on the power play, during which Tikkanen even lost his stick, but to no avail. The period ended with the Railers registering 13 shots on goal and the Lions 11, and Worcester holding on to their 1-0 lead.
Trois-Rivières applied some offensive pressure at the start of the second period, while Desrosiers upheld his end of the bargain by keeping the Railers at bay during a Worcester power play. The Lions' William Leblanc came close to tying the score on a three-on-two break, but he hit the post dead-on. Much to the delight of the Colisée Vidéotron fans, the Lions didn't take long to create another scoring chance, and this time it ended successfully: A pass from captain Cédric Montminy to forward Ryan Francis leveled the score at 1-1. The goal ignited the Lions and one minute and 20 seconds later it was Leblanc beating the Railers' goalkeeper with a shot that went through his legs. Desrosiers stymied the Railers' Anthony Repaci near the end of the period, meaning Trois-Rivières led the game 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.
Worcester came close to leveling the score early in the third period but clanged a shot off the crossbar. Desrosiers continued to shine, making a spectacular save on a two-on-one break. Larivière had a chance to extend the Lions' lead, but Tikkanen had other ideas. The Railers had some good scoring chances in the final two minutes of play, aided by three straight Trois-Rivières penalties. But Desrosiers stood tall, and the Lions triumphed by a 2-1 score.
The Lions now start their holiday break on a good note with their 2-1 victory. Desrosiers was unquestionably the player of the game, stopping 37 of the 38 shots he faced. Trois-Rivières returns to action on December 27 at 7:00 p.m. against the Adirondack Thunder. Happy Holidays everyone!
