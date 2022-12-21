Solar Bears Announce Return of Hunter Fejes after Bout with Cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce the return of forward Hunter Fejes (FEE-jihs) Thursday night, when the Solar Bears host the Jacksonville Icemen, following his bout with cancer.

"We are extremely happy to share in this special evening with Hunter and his family," said Orlando Solar Bears President, Chris Heller. "I have seen first-hand; how hard Hunter has worked to get back on the ice. His strength and resilience is inspiring to us all. We wish him a wonderful evening and invite our fans to the Amway Center to give him a big welcome back!"

Fejes, 28, discovered a lump above his right collarbone nearly eight months ago. He was advised to get the lump analyzed and was given a CT scan, where three masses were discovered in his chest. A biopsy confirmed the masses were cancerous and Fejes was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

After three months of rigorous chemotherapy treatment, Fejes was told his cancer was in remission. On October 28, 2022, Fejes, in front of friends, family, and Solar Bears teammates, rang the bell announcing he was cancer free.

Now, the eight-year pro is set to make his 2022-23 regular season debut Thursday night when the Solar Bears host the Jacksonville Icemen at the Amway Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

