Solar Bears Announce Return of Hunter Fejes after Bout with Cancer
December 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce the return of forward Hunter Fejes (FEE-jihs) Thursday night, when the Solar Bears host the Jacksonville Icemen, following his bout with cancer.
"We are extremely happy to share in this special evening with Hunter and his family," said Orlando Solar Bears President, Chris Heller. "I have seen first-hand; how hard Hunter has worked to get back on the ice. His strength and resilience is inspiring to us all. We wish him a wonderful evening and invite our fans to the Amway Center to give him a big welcome back!"
Fejes, 28, discovered a lump above his right collarbone nearly eight months ago. He was advised to get the lump analyzed and was given a CT scan, where three masses were discovered in his chest. A biopsy confirmed the masses were cancerous and Fejes was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
After three months of rigorous chemotherapy treatment, Fejes was told his cancer was in remission. On October 28, 2022, Fejes, in front of friends, family, and Solar Bears teammates, rang the bell announcing he was cancer free.
Now, the eight-year pro is set to make his 2022-23 regular season debut Thursday night when the Solar Bears host the Jacksonville Icemen at the Amway Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 21, 2022
- PHF and PWHPA Members to Participate in Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Solar Bears Announce Return of Hunter Fejes after Bout with Cancer - Orlando Solar Bears
- PHF and PWHPA Members to Participate in Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare - ECHL
- Game Preview: Ghost Pirates at Icemen, December 21, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Former Cyclone Justin Kirkland Makes NHL Debut - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Night Fun in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Clay Stevenson Reassigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Continue Home Stand with Match against Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Lions Looking to Return to Winning Ways - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Win Streaks Collide in Royals Midweek Faceoff with Mariners - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Announce Return of Hunter Fejes after Bout with Cancer
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Solar Bears Trade Karl El-Mir to Trois-Rivieres
- Solar Bears Joe Carroll Signed to Professional Tryout by Belleville Senators
- Solar Bears' Third Period Comeback Comes Up Short