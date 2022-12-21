Game Preview: Ghost Pirates at Icemen, December 21, 2022

Jacksonville Icemen forward Derek Lodermeier (left) vs. the Savannah Ghost Pirates

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen return home following a successful two-game road trip to Tulsa that featured two victories to extend the team's win streak to an impressive six games. Jacksonville has also won its last four home games. As it turns out, the last time the Icemen lost a game at home was to the hands of the Ghost Pirates back on November 26. The Ghost Pirates will be looking to snap out of a five-game winless streak (0-4-1) that has been haunting them the past two weeks.

Series History: Both the season and All-Time series between the two teams is deadlocked at 1-1. Including tonight's game, the two teams are set to meet five more times this season.

About the Icemen: Luke Martin is tied for first among league defensemen with four power play goals. In addition, Martin has recorded a point in 11 of his last 13 games, collecting a total of 15 points during this stretch.... Forward Luke Lynch recorded three points with one goal during the two games at Tulsa last weekend and is now currently riding a three-game point streak (1g, 4a)....Jacksonville's power play ranks first in the league at home at 29.3% (12-for-41)....On Monday, forward Travis Howe earned a call-up with the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

About the Ghost Pirates: Savannah has been held to two goals or less in four of their last five games. Subsequently, the Ghost Pirates do get a boost at the forward position with the return of Brent Pedersen who has missed the past week with an injury. Pedersen is tied for the team lead in goals with eight....On Tuesday, the Ghost Pirates added physical forward Nico Blachman, who logged 62 penalty minutes in 13 games with the Allen Americans earlier this season.

