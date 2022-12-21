Lions Looking to Return to Winning Ways

December 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions will play their final game before the holiday break tonight when they face off against the Worcester Railers. It will be a major test for Trois-Rivières as the Railers sit atop the North Division standings with an impressive 37 points in 26 games. The Lions will be hoping that lightning strikes twice following their performance of two weeks ago when they defeated these same Railers 4-1. That victory was highlighted by a sensational performance from Lions' goaltender Philippe Desrosiers, who stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced. We're hoping for another excellent performance from the St-Hyacinthe native, who has unquestionably been the team's best player in December. Special teams will likely play an important role as Lions' head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. have shone on the power play this season with a 22 per cent success rate.

Players to watch

Lions captain Cédric Montminy: After a bit of a dry spell, the forward has one goal and one assist in his last three games. His power play goal on Saturday got the Lions back in the game.

Railers forward Colin Adams is a major reason for Worcester's success this season, registering 23 points in 19 games. He's recorded two goals and two assists in two games following his stint with the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.