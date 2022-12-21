Wichita Begins Three-Game Set Tonight vs. Rapid City

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to begin a three-game set against Rapid City.

Tonight, the Rapid City Rush make their first appearance to INTRUST Bank Arena this season. Wichita is 1-2-0 against the Rush. All-time, Wichita is 50-49-12 against Rapid City and 28-22-6 at home against the Rush.

The Thunder split a two-game series last weekend in Allen, losing on Friday night by a 4-2 final and winning on Saturday, 4-3. Rapid City has lost four in a row after getting swept last weekend against Idaho. Wichita is two points ahead of the Rush for second place in the Mountain Division.

Matt Marcinew leads Rapid City with four points (1g, 3a) in the season-series against the Thunder. Brett Gravelle has three points (2g, 1a). Cole MacDonald (1g, 3a) and Brayden Watts (4a) lead the Thunder with four points each against the Rush.

Over their three-game series in early December, special teams played a key role. The two teams combined for five power play goals on 12 chances on December 8 in a 4-3 victory for Rapid City. The Thunder are 3-for-14 on the power play against the Rush, which is good for a 21.4% clip. Rapid City is 3-for-13 with the man advantage against the Thunder (23.1%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts is tied 10th in the league in goals (12)...Dylan MacPherson is tied for fourth among defensemen with five goals...Mark Liwiski is sixth for rookies with 40 penalty minutes...Wichita is 8-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-2-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 9-3-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 10-6-2 when being outshot by its opponent..

RUSH NOTES - Matt Marcinew is third in the league with 29 points and second in shots (101)...Daniil Chechelev leads the league in wins (12), minutes played (1,074) and saves (559)...Rory Kerins is tied for 13th in rookie scoring with 18 points...Logan Nelson, Calder Brooks and Garrett Klotz each spent time in Wichita...

