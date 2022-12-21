Stingrays, Ghost Pirates to Meet January 13

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced today that the Stingrays and Savannah Ghost Pirates will complete the final two periods from their previously suspended game on Friday, January 13th, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The December 17th game was postponed following a scoreless first period of play due to a mechanical malfunction of the zamboni.

Any tickets issued for the December 17th game will be valid and automatically moved into your account for the new game date. If you cannot make the rescheduled game, call the Stingrays office at 843-744-2248 to receive credit for a future contest.

The Stingrays front office will be closed this Friday, December 23rd through Monday, December 26th for the holidays. The front office will return to normal business hours on Tuesday, December 27th.

