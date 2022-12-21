Roth's Three-Point Night Leads Everblades to Comeback Win
December 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Kobe Roth had two goals and an assist to lead the Florida Everblades to a 5-3 win over the Orlando Solar Bears Wednesday night.
Florida scored three goals in the final five minutes of the game to come from behind and pick up the win. It was Florida's first win while trailing in the third period this season.
Florida had their power play rolling in the match - Roth and Jake Smith scored when up a man, the fourth time Florida has scored multiple power play goals in a game.
Blake Winiecki and Nolan Kneen also scored goals for Florida, while Joe Pendenza stretched his home assist streak to seven games.
Florida now stands 2-1-0-0 on their current homestand, which ends Friday night against the Jacksonville Icemen.
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Period
6:02 Florida B. Winiecki 5 (C. Darcy, J. McEwan)
2nd Period
9:47 Orlando T. Feist 1 (L. Boka, L. McInnis)
17:58 Orlando T. Langan 4 (T. Bird)
19"02 Florida K. Roth 6 PP (J. Pendenza, J. Smith)
3rd Period
0:42 Orlando R. Olsson 8 PP (M. Foget)
15:32 Florida K. Roth 7 (L. Mattson, S. Leblanc)
18:05 Florida J. Smith 10 (B. Hickey, K. Roth)
19:24 Florida N. Kneen 3 EN (unassisted)
GOALTENDERS
Orlando - Ben Barone 36 Saves
Florida - Cam Johnson 28 Saves
TEAM STATISTICS
Shots on Goal - Orlando 31, Florida 41
Power Plays - Orlando 1-5, Florida 2-5
Shorthanded Goals - Orlando 0, Florida 0
Penalties (Minutes) - Orlando 7 (17), Florida 8 (27)
NEWS AND NOTES
Registering his first two-goal game as an Everblade, Kobe Roth's sixth and seventh goals of the year were his first markers in four games, but gave him at least one point for the fourth time in the last five contests. Roth's first goal of the night was his first power-play tally this year.
The Blades potted three goals in the third period for the third time this season and the first time since capturing a 3-0 victory over Kalamazoo on November 30.
Buoyed by a 19-shot third period, the Everblades topped 40 shots on goal for the third time in 2022-23.
Jake Smith picked up a goal and an assist, giving him at least one point in eight of his nine games with the Blades.
Cam Johnson improved to 8-2 at home this season.
Blake Winiecki's first-period goal was his second tally in the last three games.
Joe Pendenza has collected an assist in each of the Blades' last seven home games, dating back to November 18, while also notching helpers in the Blades' last three contests.
Cam Darcy has five assists over the past four games.
Florida picked up a power-play goal for the second time in three games after coming up empty on the man advantage for four straight contests. On the flip side, the Blades have allowed a power-play goal in each of the past seven games.
NEXT GAME
Next up for the Everblades will be the final game before the Christmas holiday as the Jacksonville Icemen visit Hertz Arena on Friday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m. Fans can take advantage of the popular 239 Friday Deals and pick up two tickets, two programs and two orders of cheesecake chimmies for the extra special price of $39! In addition, kids 12 and under can eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub. All holiday games are brought to Everblades fans by Christmas Tree Shops.
Be sure and catch all the action on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com or Mixlr at https://everblades.mixlr.com.
