Mariners Rally Back But Fall Short in Reading

December 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







READING, PA - The Mariners rallied back from multiple deficits, including from down 4-1 in the 2nd period, but ultimately dropped a 6-5 heartbreaker on Wednesday night to the Reading Royals in the final game before the holiday break. Pat Shea had four points to lead the Mariners attack, while Alex Kile made some Mariners history.

The Mariners found the net first with a shorthanded goal at 7:21 of the opening period. Nick Jermain sent Pat Shea in from the blue line and Shea beat the glove of Kaden Fulcher for a 1-0 Maine lead. Less than a minute later, Reading's power play instantly responded when Shane Sellar scooped up a rebound in front to tie it at one. Just 38 seconds after Sellar's goal, Charlie Gerard moved Reading into the lead, banking one off of Francois Brassard from below the goal line. The Royals power play struck again late in the frame when Jacob Gaucher poked one between Brassard's pads at 18:53, making it 3-1 Royals.

Reading stretched its lead to 4-1 at 7:58 of the 2nd when Gerard netted his second goal of the game, finishing a pass down low from Evan Barratt. The Mariners then went on the comeback trail with three in a row to tie it up. At 11:20, Alex Olivier-Voyer pounced on a loose puck in the slot after a blocked shot from the point and beat Fulcher to make it 4-2. Feeling the momentum, Maine struck quickly again when defenseman Fedor Gordeev led an end-to-end rush and with the help of Reid Stefanson, set up Keltie Jeri-Leon to cut the lead to one. At 17:58, Alex Kile made some Mariners history, when his game-tying one-timer put him ahead of Michael McNicholas on the all-time Mariners career points leaderboard. The Royals struck back quickly once again, when Gaucher netted his second of the night just 11 seconds later and gave Reading a 5-4 lead after two.

Shea continued his big night when he scored just 1:24 into the third, set up by Kile for his second goal and fourth point of the night, tying the game at five. It remained 5-5 until just under seven minutes left when Reading's Alec Butcher slid a rebound around Brassard's pad to give Reading the lead yet again. That goal held up as the game-winner.

Fulcher made 29 stops to win his Royals debut while Brassard also stopped 29 in the loss. The Mariners six game road point streak was halted as the Royals won their fourth in a row.

