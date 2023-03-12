Wild Take Fifth Straight Win in 4-2 Comeback Victory over Moose
March 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild scored four unanswered goals after falling behind 2-0 to the Manitoba Moose Sunday afternoon to secure a 4-2 victory at Wells Fargo Arena. Adam Beckman had two goals and an assist, while Marco Rossi scored twice for the Wild as Iowa picked up its fifth consecutive win.
Tyler Boland put the Moose up 1-0 at 6:06 of the opening period when he caught a pass from Greg Meireles at the Iowa blue line and beat Zane McIntyre (24 saves) between the pads on a breakaway.
Iowa entered the first period down a goal but with an 11-10 shot advantage.
Meireles doubled Manitoba's lead at 3:45 of the second period. Thomas Caron found Meireles on an odd-man rush, who pulled the puck to his backhand and put it past the blocker of McIntyre.
Rossi put Iowa on the board with 4:59 to go in the second with a power-play goal. Joe Hicketts set up Rossi at the top of the left circle, and Rossi snapped a wrister over a screened Arvid Holm (28 saves). Beckman picked up a secondary assist on the play.
The Wild trailed 2-1 through two periods of play but led 21-18 in shots.
Beckman tied the contest with a power-play goal 5:17 into the third period.
Hicketts and Nic Petan combined to set up Beckman in the right circle, where he blasted a one-timer past Holm.
Rossi gave Iowa a 3-2 lead with 7:51 to play. After Michael Milne and Rossi forced a turnover at the side of the Moose net, Milne fed the puck in front, where Rossi finished off his second goal of the game.
Beckman finished off the victory with an empty-net goal with 4 seconds remaining. Hicketts earned his third assist of the game on the goal.
Iowa outshot Manitoba 32-26. The Wild went 2-for-5 on the power play while the Moose were 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
Iowa travels to California to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday, Mar. 15 at 9 p.m.
Iowa travels to California to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday, Mar. 15 at 9 p.m.
