Lettieri's First Period Hat-Trick and Five Point Night Leads P-Bruins to Victory over Bears

March 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Vinni Lettieri posted a hat-trick in the first 10:20 of the game and added two assists as well, leading the Providence Bruins to a 5-3 victory over the Hershey Bears on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. John Beecher and Chris Wagner potted a goal and an assist a piece, while Connor Carrick recorded three assists in the victory. The P-Bruins extended their first-place lead in the Atlantic Division to three points over the Bears.

How It Happened

While on the power play, Georgii Merkulov won the face-off back to Connor Carrick, who danced around a defender and dished the puck to Lettieri at the right circle, where he fired a wrist shot into the upper left corner 1:36 into the first period to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead.

From behind the cage, Justin Brazeau fed Lettieri at the bottom of the right circle for a one-timer that beat the goaltender top shelf to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 15:42 remaining in the first period. Carrick was credited with the secondary assist.

48 seconds after Lettieri's second goal, he found Beecher at the bottom of the left circle for a one-timer that flew above the goaltender's left shoulder, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead. Wagner received a secondary assist.

Mike Vecchinoe's one-timer on the power play from just inside the right circle zipped inside the far post, cutting the Providence lead to 3-1 with 11:08 left in the first period.

Lettieri completed his first period hat-trick after collecting a rebound below the left circle and putting it back into the net with 9:40 remaining in the first period, extending the P-Bruins lead to 4-1. Carrick and Beecher were credited with assists.

Aaron Ness crashed the net for a rebound goal, shrinking the Providence lead to 4-2 with 1:57 to play in the first period.

From the left circle, Shane Gersich fired a shot that rebounded to Henrik Rybinski above the blue paint, who put back the rebound, cutting the P-Bruins lead to 4-3 with 18:01 remaining in the third period.

Wagner scored an empty-net goal with 50 seconds left, assisted by Brazeau and Lettieri.

Stats

Lettieri's hat-trick (10:20) was the fastest recorded by a Providence player since Randy Robitaille scored three 14:14 into the game on November 25, 1998 at Syracuse.

Lettieri's five points matches a season-high of any Providence skater.

Brazeau's two assists extended his point streak to three games.

Kyle Keyser stopped 32 of 35 shots faced. Providence totaled 38 shots.

The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-6, and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Hershey Bears on Wednesday, March 15 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.