Kartye's Hat Trick Sends Firebirds Past Stars

March 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







PALM DESERT, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, settled for a two-game weekend series split with a 6-3 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds Sunday night at Acrisure Arena.

Nick Caamano scored the first goal of the game 12:52 into the first period for Texas, but Coachella Valley answered with a pair of goals by Tye Kartye and Brogan Rafferty at 14:46 and then 15:19 of the opening period for a 2-1 lead.

The second period saw Kartye score another pair of goals at 4:28 and 13:12 to complete a hat trick and make it 4-1. Then with 2:32 left to play in the middle stanza, Cameron Hughes chased Remi Poirier from the Stars' net with a through-the-legs goal that made it 5-1.

The Stars mounted a comeback early in the third period that saw Riley Barber score 26 seconds in before Scott Reedy buried a second puck at 2:39 to cut the deficit to 5-3. However, the Firebirds held the Stars there for an eventual 6-3 victory after Ryker Evans scored an empty-net goal with 3:18 remaining.

Earning the win in goal, Joey Daccord made 28 saves on 31 shots by the Stars. For Texas, Poirier fell to 4-2-1 on the season after allowing five goals on 14 shots. In relief, Dylan Wells made three saves in the third period.

The Stars are back in Bakersfield to take on the Condors in their next action Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. CT.

