Kartye's Hat Trick Sends Firebirds Past Stars
March 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
PALM DESERT, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, settled for a two-game weekend series split with a 6-3 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds Sunday night at Acrisure Arena.
Nick Caamano scored the first goal of the game 12:52 into the first period for Texas, but Coachella Valley answered with a pair of goals by Tye Kartye and Brogan Rafferty at 14:46 and then 15:19 of the opening period for a 2-1 lead.
The second period saw Kartye score another pair of goals at 4:28 and 13:12 to complete a hat trick and make it 4-1. Then with 2:32 left to play in the middle stanza, Cameron Hughes chased Remi Poirier from the Stars' net with a through-the-legs goal that made it 5-1.
The Stars mounted a comeback early in the third period that saw Riley Barber score 26 seconds in before Scott Reedy buried a second puck at 2:39 to cut the deficit to 5-3. However, the Firebirds held the Stars there for an eventual 6-3 victory after Ryker Evans scored an empty-net goal with 3:18 remaining.
Earning the win in goal, Joey Daccord made 28 saves on 31 shots by the Stars. For Texas, Poirier fell to 4-2-1 on the season after allowing five goals on 14 shots. In relief, Dylan Wells made three saves in the third period.
The Stars are back in Bakersfield to take on the Condors in their next action Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. CT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2023
- Canucks Pick up Point, Fall 2-1 in Shootout Loss to Colorado - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Stage Dramatic Rally to Earn 2-1 Shootout Win Over Canucks - Colorado Eagles
- High Five for the Kids - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kartye's Hat Trick Sends Firebirds Past Stars - Texas Stars
- Reign Comeback Comes up Short - Ontario Reign
- Wild Take Fifth Straight Win in 4-2 Comeback Victory over Moose - Iowa Wild
- Grand Rapids Ends Three-Game Weekend with 3-1 Win over Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Drop Weekend Finale to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Moose Doubled up at Iowa, 4-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Forwards Milos Kelemen and Boko Imama Recalled by Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Fall to Griffins 3-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Streak Ended by Phantoms in 5-2 Loss - Utica Comets
- Lettieri's First Period Hat-Trick and Five Point Night Leads P-Bruins to Victory over Bears - Providence Bruins
- Bears Can't Overcome Lettieri's Big Game in 5-3 Loss to Providence - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Loan Wilson Back to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Bobby Lynch: Perseverance Through It All - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Assign Roos, Philp and Khudobin to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Desnoyers and Foerster Return to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- John Lethemon Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rochester Americans in Final Matchup of Regular Season - Toronto Marlies
- Aaty Räty Scores Twice in the Third Period as Canucks Defeat Colorado 4-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Gulls' Win Streak Continues - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.