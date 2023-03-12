Toronto Marlies Visit Rochester Americans in Final Matchup of Regular Season

The Toronto Marlies visit the Rochester Americans on Sunday afternoon in their final matchup of the regular season. The two teams last met on February 18th where the Marlies won 5-1. Toronto is currently 3-3-0-1 against the Amerks so far this season.

Currently, Toronto sits atop the North division standings in first place with a 39-16-2-1 record, while Rochester is in 4th place with a 27-24-3-1 record on the season.

Toronto heads into Sunday's game with a 3-2 overtime win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, while Rochester is coming off a 4-2 loss to the Syracuse Crunch.

Players to watch out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who has 58 points (18G, 40A) in 55 games, and Pontus Holmberg who has points (3-2-5) in five consecutive games. On the Amerks side, Brandon Biro leads the way with 47 points (14G, 33A).

Puck drop is at 3:05pm on AHLTV.

