Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 3:05 p.m.

(Providence, RI) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they look to close out a two-game weekend set in the Ocean State with a Sunday afternoon clash against the Providence Bruins.

Hershey Bears (34-15-5-2) at Providence Bruins (33-14-8-2)

March 12, 2023 | 3:05 p.m. | Game 57 | Amica Mutual Pavilion

Referees: Beau Halkidis (48), Alex Lepkowski (74)

Linespersons: Spencer Knox (66), Dmitrii Antipin (77)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey faced the Bruins last night, and built a 2-0 lead by the end of the first thanks to goals from Beck Malenstyn (9:19) and Ethen Frank (10:42). Eduards Tralmaks scored 49 seconds into the middle frame to get the Bruins on the board, and then former Bears defender Connor Carrick scored at 11:05 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Oskar Steen scored the go-ahead goal for Providence at 14:56. Zach Fucale made 24 saves in the loss for Hershey, while Brandon Bussi made 21 saves to get the win for the Bruins.

PUSH TO THE POSTSEASON:

The Bears enter tonight one point behind Providence for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, with a game in hand. As of this morning, the Magic Number for the Bears sits at 13 points; the Bears currently require 32 points to clinch the Atlantic Division title.

CLOSE 'EM OUT:

Despite Saturday's loss to Providence, the Bears remain a resolute club when it comes to protecting leads this season. Hershey is 16-6-1-1 when leading at the end of the first period; the 16 wins represents the third-most among Eastern Conference teams. When the Bears lead the game at the end of the second period, Hershey's record sits at 20-2-0-1.

OCEAN STATE BLUES:

The Bears are looking for their first win in Rhode Island since the 2019-20 campaign, when Hershey earned a 3-2 shootout victory on Jan. 25 of that season, as Bobby Nardella set up Philippe Maillet's game-tying goal with 21 seconds left in regulation and Maillett and Christian Djoos both scored in the shootout to lift the Bears to the win. Since then, the Bears have gone 0-4-0-1 at Providence. Hershey is 1-3-0-0 against the Bruins in head-to-head play this season. Ethen Frank (3g, 0a) has joined Mike Vecchione (1g, 2a) and Mike Sgarbossa (0g, 3a) to lead the Bears in scoring against the Bruins, while Oskar Steen (1g, 2a) now paces Providence against Hershey.

BEARS BITES:

Forward Mason Morelli needs one more point for 100 in his professional career...Defender Aaron Ness is two points shy of 200 in his pro career...Hunter Shepard's 2.12 goals-against average is first among all qualified netminders, and his .916 save percentage is tied for seventh...The Bears are second in the American Hockey League with 37 first goals, and are also second with 25 victories after scoring first...Hershey is 15-0-0-1 this season when Mike Vecchione scores a goal.

