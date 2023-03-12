Forwards Milos Kelemen and Boko Imama Recalled by Arizona Coyotes
March 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Scottsdale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Sunday that forwards Milos Kelemen and Bokondji Imama have been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners. The move represents the second NHL call-up of the season for Imama and the third for Kelemen. The pair were with the Roadrunners for their two-game weekend series in Milwaukee, as Imama tallied three shots on goal and a plus-one in Tucson's 3-2 win over the Admirals on Friday, March 10. He also dropped the gloves for the fifth time on the year in the third period of Saturday's series finale against Admirals forward Anthony Angello. In addition, Kelemen netted his 14th goal through 55 AHL outings this season on Saturday that started a stretch of three goals in 3:26 by the Roadrunners to erase a 3-0 deficit.
The 23-year-old Kelemen has amassed 27 total points (14g 13a) with Tucson in his first North American professional season, which ranks fifth among Roadrunners forwards. He made his NHL debut with Arizona on January 24 at Mullett Arena against the Anaheim Ducks and last took the ice for the Coyotes on Friday, March 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Kelemen has posted five multiple-point performances this year, including a hat trick on November 19 against the San Jose Barracuda.
In 41 games with Tucson this season, Imama has recorded five goals and seven assists for 12 total points. He is second on the team in penalty minutes with 96 and has received five fighting majors on the year. In his first campaign as a Roadrunner, Imama led the American Hockey League with a franchise record 178 penalty minutes that included 11 fights and has set the all-time team mark for total penalty minutes with 274. The 26-year-old logged 9:38 of ice time for Arizona in a 6-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, March 7, which was his season debut with the Coyotes.
The Roadrunners return home to host the Calgary Wranglers, AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, for a two-game series at the Tucson Arena Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. For more information on the weekend and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun. Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes will host the Minnesota Wild at Mullett Arena Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. MST, after earning a standings point on the road Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.
