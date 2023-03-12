Desnoyers and Foerster Return to Phantoms

Forward Tyson Foerster for the Philadelphia Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned forwards Elliot Desnoyers and Tyson Foerster to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The pair of 21-year-old talents are tied for the team lead in scoring with 38 points apiece.

Desnoyers was named AHL Rookie of the Month for February scoring 5-9-14 in just eight games played. Philadelphia's Round 5 selection in 2020 leads Phantoms scoring 20-18-38 this season and is three goals away from breaking the Lehigh Valley record for goals by a rookie held by Danick Martel with 22 in 2015-16. Desnoyers played two games with the Flyers this week and now has four career games with Philadelphia after he made his NHL debut on Saturday, February 25 for the Flyers at the New Jersey Devils.

The St-Hyacinthe, Quebec resident and fifth-round selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2020 posted five multi-point games in February including his first career multi-goal game on February 11 against Bridgeport and a career-high four points with one goal and three assists on February 20 against Hartford.

Foerster made his NHL debut on Thursday at the Carolina Hurricanes and became the fourth Lehigh Valley Phantom this season to make that jump joining Olle Lycksell, Sam Ersson and Elliot Desnoyers. Foerster played his second career NHL game on Saturday at Pittsburgh. He has scored 18-20-38 in the 2022-23 campaign and was named to the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval last month.

The Alliston, Ontario native recently recorded a five-game point streak from February 22 through March 5 marking the second time he has produced such a streak this season. Foerster also leads the Phantoms in power-play scoring with seven goals on the man advantage and nine power-play assists for 16 points. He is also tops on the team with 135 shots on goal.

While Foerster had played for the Phantoms prior to the 2022-23 season, he had never played a full 72-game season at the pro level. He had just 24 games in the abbreviated 2020-21 season that started in February scoring 10-7-17 in his first opportunity at the pro level. And last year, while still only 19 years old, Foerster only played in nine games with Lehigh Valley before a shoulder injury in November derailed his season.

Los Fantasmas are seeking their fifth consecutive win as they return to action this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. on Hockey Fiesta weekend taking on the Utica Comets.

