Gulls' Win Streak Continues

March 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls beat the Henderson Silver Knights 4-2 tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, recording their fourth consecutive victory while improving their overall record to 19-39-1-0 and 9-20-1-0 at home.

Justin Kirkland scored the game-winning goal for the Gulls 4:10 into the third period, earning his seventh goal of the season and first since his return to the lineup on Mar. 10

Gage Alexander stopped 35 of 37 shots, posting an impressive .963 save percentage and 1.23 goals-against average over his last four games. The rookie netminder kept his opponents scoreless from 17:09 of the second period on Mar. 3 against the Tucson Roadrunners to 1:22 of the second period tonight, recording a shutout sequence of 108:56.

Nikolas Brouillard recorded two assists in the effort (0-2=2), maintaining San Diego's assist and scoring lead with 6-30=36 points. The blueliner ranks sixth in assists and seventh in points among active American Hockey League defensemen.

Chase De Leo also earned a pair of assists tonight, posting 7-8=15 points in his last 11 contests. Since his return to the lineup on Feb. 18, De Leo leads the Gulls in goals and scoring with 5-8=13 points.

Chase Priskie scored his fourth goal in three games at 17:42 of the second period, extending his goal streak to a career-best three games (4-0=4). The tally also marks the highest three-game goal total of his AHL career.

Andrej Sustr started the scoring for the Gulls 3:31 into the first frame, earning his third goal of the season and his first tally in a Gulls sweater.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx earned his 19th assist in the win, tying his career high for assists in a season and posting 1-1=2 points in his last two games.

Josiah Slavin nabbed an empty-net goal, earning 3-2=5 points in his last five games, while Brent Gates Jr. also earned an assist in the effort.

San Diego returns to the ice to host the Iowa Wild in its annual Hockey Is For Everyone Night next Saturday, Mar. 18 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Justin Kirkland

On the weekend sweep of Henderson

Yeah, it was a massive weekend, and I think it started with the guys last weekend in Tucson. You know, getting a little bit more confidence, back-to-back wins there on the road was big. And then, you know, we carried that through practice this week. We worked hard with a lot of different things and then, you know, the guys came ready and prepared this week. Both games were a lot of fun. Guys played with a lot of intensity, a lot of passion. And that's what it's all about.

On returning from his injury

Yeah, a lot a lot of emotion in these past few games. It has been a long, long road for me. A lot of ups and downs throughout this whole, you know, these past few months. But luckily, I've had the support of the organization. The training staff here, all the teammates, all my friends, family. My wife. They've all played a big part in it. So, I don't normally celebrate like that, but there was a little extra, you know, emotion and excitement behind that one because it's been a tough few months. So really, really excited to be back with the guys. You know, it's a great group of guys. We all love each other. Like I said, a lot of passion. So, really excited to come back to two big wins this weekend. And now we can enjoy you know, a day off. A lot of lot of emotion, a lot of hard work that went into this.

On the game-winning goal

Bo (Benoit-Olivier Groulx) did a great job of picking up the puck off the wall, kind of bounced me off the stick and as I turned, I had a little bit of open room in the middle and tried to use the guy a little bit in the middle. Went to my backhand and Bryce Kindopp did a hell of a job in front of the net, screening the goalie. So, you know, kind of as I released it, he got out of the way. And, you know, it's (a) full five-guy effort. It's not just one thing, a lot of things that led to that, so a lot of credit to them.

On coming back from a one-goal deficit to win

We're focusing in that dressing room on staying positive and staying together. You know, we're playing...these are all good teams that we're playing against. There's going to be ups and downs throughout games, and it's trying to keep that consistent emotion and worry about what we can control. You guys saw the game; there's a lot of a lot of engagement, a lot of, you know chirping going back and forth and stuff like that. Some good scrums and like I said, you know, the guys were getting in there for each other, standing up for each other. So, it's just a full-team effort. coaches do a good job of keeping us on the right track. And, yeah, just overall, such a great weekend.

Defenseman Nikolas Brouillard

On the win over Henderson

It feels good. I think we didn't put a couple (of wins) together in a while. I don't even know if we put some together in the whole season. So, a lot of new guys (and) feels good, man. It just feels really good. Coming to the rink, everybody's excited, and it's just a whole other mood. So, it's really cool.

On the team finding a more consistent 60-minute effort

I mean, we knew they were gonna come harder than last night. We just stuck to it. We made the simple play. We played the simple game; we made hard plays, we didn't give them much. I mean, Gage (Alexander) in net made really, really good save(s). He kept us in the game the whole night, like yesterday, too. Even if today, we allow two goals and I think he probably was better than last night. So, huge effort for him and huge effort for the team, and just feels good.

On his multi-assist performance

That feels good, for sure. On the personal level, that always, you know, cheer(s) you up a little bit and gets you going and, you know, it gives a little more confidence and that's good to have in your game. So, obviously that's good.

On how the team can maintain the win streak

I mean, we got to do the same thing. We just got to come out every night. We got to play, you know, just like we did. The simple plays. We're not trying to do too much. We're putting the puck deep. We're putting pucks on net and it works for us. So, we just got to keep going in that way. And I feel like we have a good swagger going on. Everybody feels like...it's the first time where when we have the lead, we feel like we're going to win and they're not going to come back in the game. And when we were going to lose, we know we can come back. And that's a huge thing for us.

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On the mood in the locker room after the team's fourth straight win

It's been good. I mean, since we've kind of changed personnel and, we just kind of have a new attitude around here and it's been real positive. You know, I think the guys are starting to believe, you know, now (it's) how can we stay in the game. Now it's like, we're going into games thinking we can win, and we haven't had that feeling in a while.

On the team's ability to come-from-behind and win

I thought it was great. I mean, we scored late in the second. Great, great play by (Chase) Priskie coming in and, you know, (Chase) De Leo made a great little play to get him to puck and tying (it) up. And then we're going into it and then a guy that hasn't seen a lot of action lately because of his injury and (Justin) Kirkland gets the backhand goal. And you know, 3-2, we kind of hung in there. And then, you know, another great performance by (Gage) Alexander

On the play of Justin Kirkland

I mean, a lot of guys probably wouldn't be taking the rest of the year off, but you know, it's not how he's wired. And, you know, it was good to see. I'm sure the players were happy for him. I know the coaching staff's happy for him and, you know, that'll jumpstart him the rest of the year for us.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.