John Lethemon Reassigned to Grand Rapids

March 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned goaltender John Lethemon to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Lethemon made his Griffins debut on March 4 and totaled 37 saves on 41 shots in a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Iowa Wild. A native of Farmington Hills, Mich., Lethemon ranks among the ECHL goaltending leaders in save percentage (0.930, 2nd), goals against average (1.99, 1st) and shutouts (4, T1st), while showing an 18-1-3 record. Lethemon was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February when he posted a 6-0-0 ledger, a 0.67 goals against average and a 0.976 save percentage. The former Michigan State Spartan made his AHL debut with the Ontario Reign on Feb. 27, 2022 against the Tucson Roadrunners and collected 27 saves in a 5-1 victory. Lethemon is 2-0-1 in the AHL with a 2.63 goals against average and 0.919 save percentage. Throughout parts of three seasons in the ECHL from 2020-23, the 26-year-old has accumulated a 46-17-14 ledger in the regular season with a 2.49 GAA and a 0.914 save percentage.

