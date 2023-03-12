IceHogs Loan Wilson Back to Indy

March 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced today that defenseman Koletrane Wilson has been returned on loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Wilson, 23, appeared in three games with the IceHogs after he was recalled on Feb. 26 and scored his first AHL goal on Mar. 1 against the Toronto Marlies. The blueliner has posted six points (0G, 6A) in 18 games with the Fuel this season.

The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, March 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

