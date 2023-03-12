Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose

March 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







The Iowa Wild wrap up a weekend set against the Manitoba Moose Sunday at 3 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa took a 5-2 win over Manitoba Saturday night; Adam Beckman scored twice while Marco Rossi and Nic Petan each had two assists.

STREAK STATS

The Iowa Wild enter Sunday's matchup with the Manitoba Moose riding a four-game win streak. With a win over the Moose, the Wild would join nine other teams that have had multiple win streaks of at least five games this season. Iowa also had a six-game win streak from Jan. 7-20. Four teams in the American Hockey League (Abbotsford, Coachella Valley, Hershey, and Toronto) have had three win streaks of five or more games this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

- Iowa recorded two power play goals and held the Manitoba power play scoreless Saturday

- The Wild had not scored on the power play and held the opposing unit off the board in nine games, dating back to Feb. 17 at Manitoba

- Iowa's best power-play goal differential came on Dec. 4, 2021 vs. Chicago (three goals)

150 WINS

- Iowa head coach Tim Army earned his 150th win with the team on Saturday

- Army's first win as the Wild's head coach came on Oct. 5, 2018 against Manitoba

- Coach Army has 249 career AHL wins as a head coach

- The Wild have gone 14-8-1-2 against the Moose during Army's tenure

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.