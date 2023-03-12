Blackhawks Assign Roos, Philp and Khudobin to Rockford

March 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs right wing Luke Philp

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs right wing Luke Philp(Rockford IceHogs)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos, and goaltender Anton Khudobin to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Philp, 27, has appeared in three games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 season, making his NHL debut on Jan. 24 against Vancouver and notching his first NHL point on Jan. 26 against Calgary. Philp has 38 points (18G, 20A) in 46 contests with the IceHogs this season.

Roos, 24, has three points (1G, 2A) in 17 games with the Blackhawks this year. He's also tallied nine points (3G, 6A) in 28 contests with the IceHogs this season.

Khudobin, 36, owns a 13-4-4 record, 2.89 goals-against average, and a .899 save percentage in 24 games with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League this season. He's logged a 114-91-33 career NHL record with a 2.50 GAA, a .916 SV% and 11 shutouts.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.