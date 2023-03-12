Moose Doubled up at Iowa, 4-2
March 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (31-19-4-3) rematched with the Iowa Wild (28-22-5-4) on Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 5-2 loss against Iowa yesterday evening.
Manitoba opened the scoring six minutes into the first. Greg Meireles slid a saucer pass to Tyler Boland, who broke in past the Wild defence to tuck the puck past netminder Zane McIntyre. Arvid Holm was called upon to make some tough stops for Manitoba and ended the stanza with 11 saves as the Moose held a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.
Manitoba added to its lead 3:45 into the middle frame. A great defensive play allowed Thomas Caron to walk into the offensive zone. The forward fooled a Wild defender with a quick shoulder fake and slid it to Meireles, who deked and deposited a backhander past McIntyre on the breakaway. Iowa cut the Moose lead in half with five minutes to go in the second as Marco Rossi snapped a shot past Holm on the power play. Manitoba claimed a 2-1 lead after 40, but trailed 21-18 in shots.
Iowa evened the score in the third with a second power play marker. Adam Beckman took the pass and wired a shot past Hold from the circle. The Wild claimed the go-ahead tally with eight minutes to go on Rossi's second goal of the game. With time ticking down, the Moose pulled Holm in favour of the extra attacker. Manitoba's gambit was unsuccessful, and Beckman netted the empty tally to seal the Wild weekend sweep. Holm was hit with the loss and ended with 28 stops, while McIntyre picked up the victory and made 24 saves of his own.
Quotable
Moose Forward Tyler Boland (Click for full interview)
"I thought we had a good start to the game. Obviously, we gave them a few too many chances on the power play. They have a deadly power play and we want to limit that a much as possible. We gave them too much of a chance. Unfortunately, at the end of the day we weren't able to battle back, now we have to learn from this game and move on to Rockford."
Statbook
Declan Chisholm's 36th assist places him fourth in the AHL among defencemen
Thomas Caron's assist was his first point of the season
Greg Meireles tallied two points (1G, 1A) for his first multi-point outing of the season
What's Next?
The Moose head to Rockford to tangle with the IceHogs at BMO Center on Wednesday, March 15. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2023
- Wild Take Fifth Straight Win in 4-2 Comeback Victory over Moose - Iowa Wild
- Grand Rapids Ends Three-Game Weekend with 3-1 Win over Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Drop Weekend Finale to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Moose Doubled up at Iowa, 4-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Forwards Milos Kelemen and Boko Imama Recalled by Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Fall to Griffins 3-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Streak Ended by Phantoms in 5-2 Loss - Utica Comets
- Lettieri's First Period Hat-Trick and Five Point Night Leads P-Bruins to Victory over Bears - Providence Bruins
- Bears Can't Overcome Lettieri's Big Game in 5-3 Loss to Providence - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Loan Wilson Back to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Bobby Lynch: Perseverance Through It All - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Assign Roos, Philp and Khudobin to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Desnoyers and Foerster Return to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- John Lethemon Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rochester Americans in Final Matchup of Regular Season - Toronto Marlies
- Aaty Räty Scores Twice in the Third Period as Canucks Defeat Colorado 4-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Gulls' Win Streak Continues - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.