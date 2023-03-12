Moose Doubled up at Iowa, 4-2

The Manitoba Moose (31-19-4-3) rematched with the Iowa Wild (28-22-5-4) on Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 5-2 loss against Iowa yesterday evening.

Manitoba opened the scoring six minutes into the first. Greg Meireles slid a saucer pass to Tyler Boland, who broke in past the Wild defence to tuck the puck past netminder Zane McIntyre. Arvid Holm was called upon to make some tough stops for Manitoba and ended the stanza with 11 saves as the Moose held a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Manitoba added to its lead 3:45 into the middle frame. A great defensive play allowed Thomas Caron to walk into the offensive zone. The forward fooled a Wild defender with a quick shoulder fake and slid it to Meireles, who deked and deposited a backhander past McIntyre on the breakaway. Iowa cut the Moose lead in half with five minutes to go in the second as Marco Rossi snapped a shot past Holm on the power play. Manitoba claimed a 2-1 lead after 40, but trailed 21-18 in shots.

Iowa evened the score in the third with a second power play marker. Adam Beckman took the pass and wired a shot past Hold from the circle. The Wild claimed the go-ahead tally with eight minutes to go on Rossi's second goal of the game. With time ticking down, the Moose pulled Holm in favour of the extra attacker. Manitoba's gambit was unsuccessful, and Beckman netted the empty tally to seal the Wild weekend sweep. Holm was hit with the loss and ended with 28 stops, while McIntyre picked up the victory and made 24 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Tyler Boland (Click for full interview)

"I thought we had a good start to the game. Obviously, we gave them a few too many chances on the power play. They have a deadly power play and we want to limit that a much as possible. We gave them too much of a chance. Unfortunately, at the end of the day we weren't able to battle back, now we have to learn from this game and move on to Rockford."

Statbook

Declan Chisholm's 36th assist places him fourth in the AHL among defencemen

Thomas Caron's assist was his first point of the season

Greg Meireles tallied two points (1G, 1A) for his first multi-point outing of the season

What's Next?

The Moose head to Rockford to tangle with the IceHogs at BMO Center on Wednesday, March 15. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

