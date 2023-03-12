Eagles Stage Dramatic Rally to Earn 2-1 Shootout Win Over Canucks

ABBOTSFORD, BC. - Colorado defenseman Ryan Merkley netted the game-tying goal with just 10 seconds remaining in overtime, while forward Justin Scott notched the game-winner in the ninth round of a shootout, as the Eagles rallied to defeat the Abbotsford Canucks 2-1 on Sunday. Justus Annunen was stellar in net, making 40 saves on 41 shots through 65 minutes of play and denying seven of Abbotsford's nine skaters in the shootout.

The first period would see each team earn a pair of power-play opportunities, but neither side would be able to convert on those chances. Colorado would outshoot the Canucks 15-11 in the opening 20 minutes, as the two teams headed to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

Each team would have two more cracks on the man-advantage in the second period, but once again the penalty kill units would hold serve, keeping the scoresheet clean. Abbotsford would put 11 shots up in the middle frame to the Eagles' six, and the game would remain scoreless after 40 minutes of action.

The Canucks fifth power play of the evening would finally put them on the board, as forward Linus Karlsson stood on top of the crease and redirected a shot from the point to give Abbotsford a 1-0 advantage with only 7:28 remaining in the third period.

After the goal, Colorado would be hit with back-to-back penalties that would force the Eagles to kill off almost 90 seconds of a 5-on-3.

After taking care of business against the Canucks power play, Colorado would pull Annunen in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the contest. The move would allow Merkley to weave his way to the top of the right-wing circle before lighting the lamp with a wrister. The goal was his second of the season and tied the game at 1-1 with just 10 seconds left to play in the game.

Abbotsford would outshoot the Eagles 5-1 in the five-minute, sudden-death overtime. However, the strong play of Annunen would keep the Canucks off the board and eventually force a shootout.

Forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Alex Beaucage would each find the back of the net before Scott buried a wrister in the ninth round to seal the win.

Colorado was outshot by the Canucks 45-31, as the Eagles finished 0-for-5 on the power play and 6-for-7 on the penalty kill.

