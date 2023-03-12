Kartye's First Pro Hat Trick Leads Firebirds Over Stars

The Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 6-3. 7,911 were on hand to witness Tye Kartye's first hat trick of his professional career and the Firebirds' 38th win of the season.

Texas hit the back of the net for to open the scoring in the first period for the second straight game. Nick Caamano was credited with the goal as the puck went behind Joey Daccord following some commotion in the crease. Coachella Valley was quick to respond, as Tye Kartye redirected a Jimmy Schuldt shot past Remi Poirier to tie the game at 1-1. Kartye's goal was his 18th of the season and the secondary assist belonged to Ryker Evans.

The Firebirds took the lead just 33 seconds after they tied the game. Austin Poganski moved the puck to the blueline, finding Brogan Rafferty at the center point. Rafferty ripped a shot through traffic to make it 2-1 for his eighth of the season and second in as many games.

Coachella Valley broke the game open in the second period. Cameron Hughes led the rush into the offensive zone and put a pass over to Tye Kartye who roofed the puck for his second of the game for his 19th of the season. Brogan Rafferty earned the secondary helper at 4:28.

Tye Kartye recorded his first professional hat trick later in the second after the Firebirds went to the powerplay. Ryker Evans fed the puck over to Brogan Rafferty who then sent it to the top of the right circle for Kartye. Kartye's shot overpowered Poirer for his third goal of the game at 13:12.

Cameron Hughes added some insurance with a highlight reel, between-the-legs goal to make it 5-1 at 17:28 of period two. Joey Daccord moved the puck to Carsen Twarynski, who then sent an outlet pass into the Stars' zone for Hughes. The goal was Hughes' ninth of the season.

Texas started the third period on the powerplay and scored just 29 seconds into the frame on a Riley Barber strike. The Stars closed in on the Firebirds' lead with another goal, this time by Scott Reedy to make it 5-3 Coachella Valley at 2:39.

With time winding down in the third period, the Stars pulled Dylan Wells, who came in relief of Remi Poirier following the fifth Firebirds' goal. Ryker Evans fired the puck down the ice from long.

range and into the back of the net to make it 6-3. The goal with Evans' fifth of the season and Matt Tennyson and John Hayden earned the assists.

Joey Daccord made 28 saves in the win that moves Coachella Valley to 38-11-4-2. The Firebirds' powerplay went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill finished 2-for-3.

