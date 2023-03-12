Kartye's First Pro Hat Trick Leads Firebirds Over Stars
March 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 6-3. 7,911 were on hand to witness Tye Kartye's first hat trick of his professional career and the Firebirds' 38th win of the season.
Texas hit the back of the net for to open the scoring in the first period for the second straight game. Nick Caamano was credited with the goal as the puck went behind Joey Daccord following some commotion in the crease. Coachella Valley was quick to respond, as Tye Kartye redirected a Jimmy Schuldt shot past Remi Poirier to tie the game at 1-1. Kartye's goal was his 18th of the season and the secondary assist belonged to Ryker Evans.
The Firebirds took the lead just 33 seconds after they tied the game. Austin Poganski moved the puck to the blueline, finding Brogan Rafferty at the center point. Rafferty ripped a shot through traffic to make it 2-1 for his eighth of the season and second in as many games.
Coachella Valley broke the game open in the second period. Cameron Hughes led the rush into the offensive zone and put a pass over to Tye Kartye who roofed the puck for his second of the game for his 19th of the season. Brogan Rafferty earned the secondary helper at 4:28.
Tye Kartye recorded his first professional hat trick later in the second after the Firebirds went to the powerplay. Ryker Evans fed the puck over to Brogan Rafferty who then sent it to the top of the right circle for Kartye. Kartye's shot overpowered Poirer for his third goal of the game at 13:12.
Cameron Hughes added some insurance with a highlight reel, between-the-legs goal to make it 5-1 at 17:28 of period two. Joey Daccord moved the puck to Carsen Twarynski, who then sent an outlet pass into the Stars' zone for Hughes. The goal was Hughes' ninth of the season.
Texas started the third period on the powerplay and scored just 29 seconds into the frame on a Riley Barber strike. The Stars closed in on the Firebirds' lead with another goal, this time by Scott Reedy to make it 5-3 Coachella Valley at 2:39.
With time winding down in the third period, the Stars pulled Dylan Wells, who came in relief of Remi Poirier following the fifth Firebirds' goal. Ryker Evans fired the puck down the ice from long.
range and into the back of the net to make it 6-3. The goal with Evans' fifth of the season and Matt Tennyson and John Hayden earned the assists.
Joey Daccord made 28 saves in the win that moves Coachella Valley to 38-11-4-2. The Firebirds' powerplay went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill finished 2-for-3.
NEXT GAME: The Firebirds continue their homestand this Wednesday, March 15 for a matchup against the Iowa Wild. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT at Acrisure Arena.
Partial plans, individual tickets, and group tickets are on sale for the Firebirds' inaugural season. For more information and to purchase your ticket plan, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778. View the team's full game and promotional schedule, including theme night events at www.cvfirebirds.com/schedule.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2023
- Kartye's First Pro Hat Trick Leads Firebirds Over Stars - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Canucks Pick up Point, Fall 2-1 in Shootout Loss to Colorado - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Stage Dramatic Rally to Earn 2-1 Shootout Win Over Canucks - Colorado Eagles
- High Five for the Kids - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kartye's Hat Trick Sends Firebirds Past Stars - Texas Stars
- Reign Comeback Comes up Short - Ontario Reign
- Wild Take Fifth Straight Win in 4-2 Comeback Victory over Moose - Iowa Wild
- Grand Rapids Ends Three-Game Weekend with 3-1 Win over Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Drop Weekend Finale to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Moose Doubled up at Iowa, 4-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Forwards Milos Kelemen and Boko Imama Recalled by Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Fall to Griffins 3-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Streak Ended by Phantoms in 5-2 Loss - Utica Comets
- Lettieri's First Period Hat-Trick and Five Point Night Leads P-Bruins to Victory over Bears - Providence Bruins
- Bears Can't Overcome Lettieri's Big Game in 5-3 Loss to Providence - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Loan Wilson Back to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Bobby Lynch: Perseverance Through It All - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Assign Roos, Philp and Khudobin to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Desnoyers and Foerster Return to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- John Lethemon Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rochester Americans in Final Matchup of Regular Season - Toronto Marlies
- Aaty Räty Scores Twice in the Third Period as Canucks Defeat Colorado 4-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Gulls' Win Streak Continues - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Coachella Valley Firebirds Stories
- Kartye's First Pro Hat Trick Leads Firebirds Over Stars
- Lind's Two Goals Lead Firebirds to Victory Over Silver Knights
- Kartye's Late Goal Propels Firebirds Over Barracuda
- Four-Goal Second Period Leads Firebirds Over Condors
- John Page Named Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena, CV Firebirds, and OVG360 Facilities