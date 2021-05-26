Wild Donate 20,000 Meals to "Tame the Hunger" in Des Moines Public Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild happily announced today the donation of 20,000 pre-packaged meals to "Tame The Hunger", as part of a community initiative to help feed those in need in the Des Moines area.

For several years, Iowa Wild players, staff and volunteers from the community have united to package meals. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, this year's event featured staff members from the Wild, Affinity Credit Union and Amerigroup who helped to deliver pre-packed meals.

The "pantry packs" will be delivered to students and families, courtesy of Des Moines Success Program, across the Des Moines Public School District in 60+ schools and programs.

"Every single year, over the last four years, (the Iowa Wild) have consistently said we're going to be a viable partner," said Sarah Bradley, Vice President of Sales with the Outreach Program. "With the pandemic hitting within the last year, food insecurity has grown substantially - it's doubled and with families with children it's tripled. Kids have had a harder time getting food, so this is going to make a tremendous impact and is going to allow those kids to get the food that they need."

"Tackling food insecurity is vital to our success as a community," said Emily Kainz, Branch Manager at Affinity Credit Union, presenting sponsor of the event. "It's events like these that help us come together to build a better community for all of us. Building better lives is a part of Affinity's mission within our organization and outside."

"We can't stress enough the importance of supporting the Des Moines community," said Allie Brown, Senior Director of Marketing with the Wild. "This is our fifth year working with the Outreach Program and we're very proud of the over 142,000 meals we've helped to donate during that time."

In addition to Affinity Credit Union and Amerigroup, this event was made possible by the sponsorship and support of MercyOne, Capital Orthopaedics, Tito's and The James Law Firm.

