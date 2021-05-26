Condors Cooper Marody Named to Pacific Division All-Star Team

LAS VEGAS - The American Hockey League has announced the 2020-21 AHL All-Star teams, as voted by coaches, players and media in each of the league's 28 active member cities. This season, an all-star team was selected for each of the five divisions.

2020-21 Pacific Division All-Star Team

G - Logan Thompson, Henderson Silver Knights (16-6-1, 1.96gaa, .943sv%, 2so)

D - Josh Mahura, San Diego Gulls (28gp, 6+14 pts., +9, 8 PPP, 1 GWG)

D - Ryan Murphy, Henderson Silver Knights (37gp, 5+22'pts., +4, 14 PPP, 1 GWG)

F - Cooper Marody, Bakersfield Condors (39gp, 21+15=36pts., +17, 3 PPG, 4 GWG)

F - Andrew Poturalski, San Diego Gulls (44gp, 9+34=43pts., 13 PPP, 1 GWG)

F - T.J. Tynan, Colorado Eagles (27gp, 8+27=35pts., 2 PPG, 12 PPA)

Cooper Marody, forward (Bakersfield Condors):

Marody led the AHL in goals with 21, including four game-winning goals. He was tied for second in the AHL in scoring with 36 points (21g-15a) in 39 games. In 130 career AHL games with the Condors, the Brighton, Michigan native has 120 points (46g-74a).

Each player will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2020-21 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Recent AHL All-Star Team selections include Cory Schneider (2009), Johnny Boychuk (2009), Ben Lovejoy (2009), P.K. Subban (2010), Jonathan Bernier (2010), Kyle Palmieri (2012), Ben Bishop (2012), Tyler Johnson (2013), Jonathan Marchessault (2013), Justin Schultz (2013), Sami Vatanen (2013), Gustav Nyquist (2013), Brett Connolly (2013), Jake Allen (2014), Mike Hoffman (2014), Petr Mrazek (2014), Colton Sceviour (2014), Matt Murray (2015, 2016), Jacob Markstrom (2015), Colin Miller (2015), Brandon Montour (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Travis Boyd (2017), Austin Czarnik (2018), Andreas Johnsson (2018), Mason Appleton (2018), Carter Verhaeghe (2019), Alex Nedeljkovic (2019), Daniel Carr (2019), Kaapo Kahkonen (2020), Jake Bean (2020), Josh Norris (2020), Alex Barre-Boulet (2020) and Drake Batherson (2020).

