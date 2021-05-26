Damiani, Mascherin Named to Central Division All-Star Team

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, are pleased to announce that forwards Riley Damiani and Adam Mascherin have been named to the 2020-21 AHL All-Star Team for the Central Division.

Damiani, 21, paced the Stars and all newcomers in the AHL this season with 36 points (11-25=36) and 25 assists in 36 games during his first pro campaign. The Mississauga, Ontario native also finished third in the AHL scoring race and was fourth in assists. Damiani finished the year with points in eight consecutive games and collected nine multi-point outings throughout the season, including the Stars only hat trick on Mar. 13 vs. Colorado. Damiani earned AHL Rookie of the Month honors in March after tallying 15 points (4-11=15) in 10 games.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound center was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Mascherin, 22, responded with a bounce-back year for his third professional season. The winger from Maple, Ontario led the Stars and finished third in the AHL with 18 goals while ranking second on the club and tied for eighth in the league with 34 points (18-16=34). Mascherin opened the year with a four-point night and added seven more multi-point games throughout the season. His top performance came in the month of March, where he recorded 16 points (7-9=16) in 12 games and held a plus-9 rating.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound winger was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Riley and Adam will each receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of their selection to the 2020-21 AHL All-Star Teams. It is the first time since the 2013-14 season that the Stars have had players named to the AHL's end of season All-Star Teams. Travis Morin and Colton Sceviour were both named to the 2013-14 AHL First All-Star Team that season.

Below is the complete 2020-21 AHL All-Star Teams, as voted by coaches, players, and media in each of the league's 28 active member cities. This season, an All-Star Team was selected for each of the league's five divisions.

2020-21 AHL Central Division All-Star Team

G - Beck Warm, Chicago Wolves (8-4-1, 2.74gaa, .914sv%, 2so)

D - Calen Addison, Iowa Wild (31gp, 6+16=22pts., +7, 1 PPG, 7 PPA)

D - Cody Franson, Rockford IceHogs (26gp, 4+13=17pts., +1, 9 PPP)

F - Riley Barber, Grand Rapids Griffins (32gp, 20+14=34pts., 8 PPG, 6 GWG)

F - Riley Damiani, Texas Stars (36gp, 11+25=36pts., +3, 4 PPG, 2 GWG)

F - Adam Mascherin, Texas Stars (37gp, 18+16=34pts., +1, 4 PPG, 1 GWG)

2020-21 AHL Atlantic Division All-Star Team

G - Jeremy Swayman, Providence Bruins (8-1-0, 1.89gaa, .933sv%, 1so)

D - Samuel Bolduc, Bridgeport Sound Tigers (24gp, 6+8=14pts., +5, 1 PPG)

D - Tarmo Reunanen, Hartford Wolf Pack (21gp, 4+13=17pts., 2 PPG)

F - Morgan Barron, Hartford Wolf Pack (21gp, 10+11=21pts., +8, 6 PPG)

F - Cameron Hughes, Providence Bruins (25gp, 5+16=21pts., 1 PPG, 1 SHG)

F - Jakub Lauko, Providence Bruins (23gp, 5+14=19pts., +11, 2 PPG)

2020-21 AHL North Division All-Star Team

G - Zane McIntyre, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (11-3-3, 2.33gaa, .917sv%, 1so)

D - Oskari Laaksonen, Rochester Americans (28gp, 2+15=17pts., 2 PPG, 8 PPA)

D - Cameron Schilling, Hershey Bears (31gp, 4+15=19pts., +12, 1 PPG)

F - Boris Katchouk, Syracuse Crunch (29gp, 11+23=34pts., +17, 1 PPG, 1 GWG)

F - Connor McMichael, Hershey Bears (33gp, 14+13'pts., +6, 6 PPG, 8 GWG)

F - Taylor Raddysh, Syracuse Crunch (27gp, 12+17)pts., +2, 3 PPG, 1 SHG)

2020-21 AHL Canadian Division All-Star Team

G - Cayden Primeau, Laval Rocket (11-4-0, 2.10gaa, .909sv%, 2so)

D - Otto Leskinen, Laval Rocket (33gp, 1+16=17pts., +15, 6 PPA)

D - Connor Mackey, Stockton Heat (27gp, 3+13=16pts., 47 SOG, 16 ESP)

F - Kalle Kossila, Toronto Marlies (28gp, 7+22)pts., +11, 2 PPG, 1 GWG)

F - Egor Sokolov, Belleville Senators (35gp, 15+10=25pts., 3 PPG, 1 GWG)

F - Nathan Todd, Manitoba Moose (36gp, 12+20=32pts., +10, 5 PPG, 2 GWG)

2020-21 AHL Pacific Division All-Star Team

G - Logan Thompson, Henderson Silver Knights (16-6-1, 1.96gaa, .943sv%, 2so)

D - Josh Mahura, San Diego Gulls (28gp, 6+14 pts., +9, 8 PPP, 1 GWG)

D - Ryan Murphy, Henderson Silver Knights (37gp, 5+22'pts., +4, 14 PPP, 1 GWG)

F - Cooper Marody, Bakersfield Condors (39gp, 21+15=36pts., +17, 3 PPG, 4 GWG)

F - Andrew Poturalski, San Diego Gulls (44gp, 9+34=43pts., 13 PPP, 1 GWG)

F - T.J. Tynan, Colorado Eagles (27gp, 8+27=35pts., 2 PPG, 12 PPA)

