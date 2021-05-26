Mackey Named to Canadian Division All-Star Team

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announced today in conjunction with the American Hockey League that defenseman Connor Mackey has been named to the 2020-21 AHL Canadian Division All-Star Team.

All-Star teams were decided by ballots submitted by AHL coaches, players and media in each of the league's 28 active member cities.

Mackey, 24, skated in 27 of 30 games for the Heat and led Stockton defensemen with 16 points and three goals with all of his scoring coming at even strength. The rookie finished the year tied for the team lead in assists with 13 alongside Matthew Phillips while featuring as a top-pair blue-liner in Stockton's lineup.

The Tower Lakes, Illinois native skated in six games with the NHL's Calgary Flames this season, tallying a goal and two assists with a plus-3 rating.

Mackey joins Glenn Gawdin and Matthew Phillips (2019-20), Curtis Lazar (2018-19), Rasmus Andersson (2017-18), Andrew Mangiapane (2017-18), Mark Jankowski (2016-17) and Derek Grant (2015-16) as Stockton Heat All-Star honorees.

