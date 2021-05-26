Nathan Todd Named to AHL Canadian Division All-Star Team

WINNIPEG - The American Hockey League announced today Manitoba Moose forward Nathan Todd has been named to the AHL Canadian Division All-Star Team.

Todd, 25, led the Canadian Division with 32 points (12G, 20A) in 36 games. The Ottawa, Ont. product was fourth among the division's goal-scorers and finished second in the division in assists. Todd paced the Moose with 20 points (7G, 13A) at even strength and ranked second on the club with 12 power play points (5G, 7A). The winger tied for the Moose lead with a plus-10 rating, which also ranked fifth in the division. Todd recorded six multi-point games this season, including five three-point outings. Todd recorded 27 of his 32 points as goals or primary assists.

Nathan Todd is the 13th player in franchise history to be named to an AHL all-star team. He is the first since the 2017-18 season when Mason Appleton, Sami Niku and Michael Hutchinson were named to all-star teams.

Todd will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2020-21 AHL Canadian Division All-Star Team.

See below for full AHL Divisional All-Star Teams:

Canadian Division All-Star Team

G - Cayden Primeau (LAV)

D - Otto Leskinen (LAV)

D - Connor Mackey (STK)

F - Kalle Kossila (TOR)

F - Egor Sokolov (BEL)

F - Nathan Todd (MB)

Atlantic Division All-Star Team

G - Jeremy Swayman (PRO)

D - Samuel Bolduc (BRI)

D - Tarmo Reunanen (HFD)

F - Morgan Barron (HFD)

F - Cameron Hughes (PRO)

F - Jakub Lauko (PRO)

North Division All-Star Team

G - Zane McIntyre (LHV)

D - Oskari Laaksonen (ROC)

D - Cameron Schilling (HER)

F - Boris Katchouk (SYR)

F - Connor McMichael (HER)

F - Taylor Raddysh (SYR)

Central Division All-Star Team

G - Beck Warm (CHI)

D - Calen Addison (IA)

D - Cody Franson (RFD)

F - Riley Barber (GR)

F - Riley Damiani (TEX)

F - Adam Mascherin (TEX)

Pacific Division All-Star Team

G - Logan Thompson (HSK)

D - Josh Mahura (SD)

D - Ryan Murphy (HSK)

F - Cooper Marody (BAK)

F - Andrew Poturalski (SD)

F - T.J. Tynan (COL)

